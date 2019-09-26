Charleston chefs celebrate tastes fall with these eight dishes featuring apples, squash, and more

It is officially fall and Charleston chefs are throwing themselves into menu development for the new season. With squash, pecans, apples, and pumpkin all creeping their way onto restaurant menus, it's beginning to taste like fall (even if it doesn't feel like it). The season of rustic food and pumpkin-spiced drinks are here, and we rounded up some of the restaurants getting fall produce now.
For an elevated taste of a childhood favorite, Babas on Cannon
is serving a local spin on PB&J
for their nighttime menu. Concord jam and pecan butter are spread between crispy marrow-toasted brioche for a simple, flavorful, local delight that would pair well with their signature gin and tonic.
Husk
is taking advantage of the late-summer produce still available and pairing it with fall-favorites. Grilled delicata squash is paired with smoked SC peaches and country ham, garnished with an aji miso vinaigrette and cornbread crumble for a hearty, smoky, sweet, and salty plate
.
HOM
has introduced their new fall menu and the salads are full of hearty fall veggies. One new salad
features flash fried roasted butternut squash tossed with spinach, red onion, dried cranberries, toasted pecans, and a citrus vinaigrette. It's refreshing and filling at the same time, which is crucial when everyone around you is eating burgers.
The Royal Tern
has a new dessert
; pumpkin spice and rum raisin bread pudding is topped with roasted red grapes, apple cider caramel, whipped vanilla creme fraiche, and candied pumpkin seeds. It's served warm and has all of those cozy fall flavors you have been waiting for.
Herd Provisions
is welcoming the fall with a new vegetarian dish
featuring rotisserie cauliflower on a delicata squash puree and topped with pumpkin seeds and oregano. Hard roasted veggies are a no-brainer and when combined with hearty squash it's fall produce perfection.
Mercantile and Mash
is saying hello to fall with a new Autumn Apple salad.
Caramelized and fresh local apples are tossed with mixed greens, blue cheese, candied walnuts, dried cherries, and honey-thyme vinaigrette with the option to add chicken or salmon.
There's a hearty spread to be found at Butcher and Bee
with their new pumpkin-seed tahini shmear
. It is topped with kale and mixed nuts for a simple salad with fall flavors that will make you scrape the bowl, trying to get all of that pumpkin-seed goodness.
There is no season for pork and it goes well with almost anything, which the team at Tu
would probably agree with. They're breaking into fall with apples from GrowFood Carolina made into a chutney
as a base for smoked pork and celery.