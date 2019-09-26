Basic Kitchen team takes over Old Village Post House, plans to reopen as The Post House spring 2020

click to enlarge
Ben and Kate Towill, the creative duo behind Basic Projects (including healthy lunch and dinner spot Basic Kitchen), have announced plans to re-open Old Village Post House as The Post House spring 2020.
The historic restaurant and inn at 101 Pitt Street, built in the late 1800s and located in Old Village Mt. Pleasant, will be the Towill's second commercial property in Charleston.
Originally built as a private residence and retail store, the building served as the Old Village Post House inn and restaurant from 1984 on, with Hall Management Group purchasing the property in 2015 as it acquired Maverick Southern Kitchens. They sold 101 Pitt in Feb. 2019; at the time CEO Bill Hall said
, "I’m disappointed and deeply regret that we are selling this wonderful inn, but lodging properties no longer fit our rapidly expanding core brand business."
According to a press release, the Towills are fully renovating the existing space, using design elements "inspired by travels to laid-back, seaside inns around the world" with hopes to achieve a "contemporary take on this true Southern inn with a storied history."
"We’ve always admired the Post House building and love the neighborhood so this was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up," say the Towills. "We are so excited to be a part of the community and make the Post House a space a home-away-from home for locals and visitors alike."
The restaurant will be open for dinner, weekend brunch, and special occasions. The Towills have moved the bar to the front of the space, with the main dining room and courtyard behind it. The restaurant will serve "simple, seasonal food, classic cocktails and a varied, approachable wine list." The chef is TBA.
Upstairs, the inn at The Post House features seven "cozy and comfortable rooms," outfitted in "stylish and functional antiques, serene bedding, and playful fabrics and fixtures."
