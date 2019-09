Pig out at Home Team BBQ's semi-annual oyster roast and pig pickin' this October

click to enlarge Green Olive Media

Pile of oysters

Event Details Semi-Annual Oyster Roast and Pig Pickin' @ Home Team BBQ 1205 Ashley River Rd. West Ashley Charleston, SC When: Sun., Oct. 20, 1:30-6:30 p.m. Price: $25 Oyster Roasts and Foodie Events Map

On Sun. Oct. 20, Home Team BBQ will host their semi-annual oyster roast and pig pickin' from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at their West Ashley location.For $25, enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters and a whole hog barbecue. Drinks will be available for purchase at the bar.Haley Mae Campbell will be there from 3-6 p.m. to provide the good tunes.Tickets will be available for purchase at the door, and regular menu service will be available throughout the day.