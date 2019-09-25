Eat

Pig out at Home Team BBQ's semi-annual oyster roast and pig pickin' this October

Did someone say all-you-can-eat?

Posted by Matt Woodhull on Wed, Sep 25, 2019 at 9:56 AM

click to enlarge Pile of oysters - GREEN OLIVE MEDIA
  • Green Olive Media
  • Pile of oysters
On Sun. Oct. 20, Home Team BBQ will host their semi-annual oyster roast and pig pickin' from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at their West Ashley location.

For $25, enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters and a whole hog barbecue. Drinks will be available for purchase at the bar.

Haley Mae Campbell will be there from 3-6 p.m. to provide the good tunes.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the door, and regular menu service will be available throughout the day. 
Event Details Semi-Annual Oyster Roast and Pig Pickin'
@ Home Team BBQ
1205 Ashley River Rd.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., Oct. 20, 1:30-6:30 p.m.
Price: $25
Oyster Roasts and Foodie Events
Map

