Pig out at Home Team BBQ's semi-annual oyster roast and pig pickin' this October
Did someone say all-you-can-eat?
On Sun. Oct. 20, Home Team BBQ
will host their semi-annual oyster roast and pig pickin' from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at their West Ashley location.
For $25, enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters and a whole hog barbecue. Drinks will be available for purchase at the bar.
Haley Mae Campbell will be there from 3-6 p.m. to provide the good tunes.
Tickets will be available for purchase at the door, and regular menu service will be available throughout the day.
When: Sun., Oct. 20, 1:30-6:30 p.m.
Price:
$25
