Tuesday, September 24, 2019

This October, Mellow Mushroom and Follow Your Heart collab on the ultimate vegan pizza

Plant-based pie

Posted by Matt Woodhull on Tue, Sep 24, 2019 at 9:29 AM

click to enlarge Vegan pie at Mellow - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Vegan pie at Mellow
Mellow Mushroom and plant-based foods company Follow Your Heart are teaming up to make the Veg Out Pizza, available every Monday at all Mellow Mushroom locations for the month of October. The special all vegan medium-sized pizza will sell for just $10.99 (average retail value is $18.99) in advance of National Vegan Day Nov. 1.

This healthy but tasty pie is served with dairy-free mozzarella cheese shreds, a vegan, non-GMO, soy-free cheese alternative with the same great taste and texture of dairy-full cheese.

The pie will be topped with Mellow Mushroom's signature red sauce plus spinach, green peppers, sliced mushrooms, sweet onions, black olives, and Roma tomatoes.

This month-long deal sheds a light on how quality, plant-based, allergen-friendly products can elevate everyday dishes. Get yours at your closest Mellow starting Mon. Oct. 7. 

Location

Comments

