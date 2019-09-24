This October, Mellow Mushroom and Follow Your Heart collab on the ultimate vegan pizza

click to enlarge
and plant-based foods company Follow Your Heart
are teaming up to make the Veg Out Pizza, available every Monday at all Mellow Mushroom locations for the month of October. The special all vegan medium-sized pizza will sell for just $10.99 (average retail value is $18.99) in advance of National Vegan Day Nov. 1.
This healthy but tasty pie is served with dairy-free mozzarella cheese shreds, a vegan, non-GMO, soy-free cheese alternative with the same great taste and texture of dairy-full cheese.
The pie will be topped with Mellow Mushroom's signature red sauce plus spinach, green peppers, sliced mushrooms, sweet onions, black olives, and Roma tomatoes.
This month-long deal sheds a light on how quality, plant-based, allergen-friendly products can elevate everyday dishes. Get yours at your closest Mellow starting Mon. Oct. 7.