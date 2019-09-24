New "vibrant food truck village" Meeting Street Eats set to open on Mon. Sept. 30

click to enlarge
You know them, you love them, you follow them religiously on social media. Food trucks, serving everything from ice cream to fried chicken, pierogies to tacos, pop up at your favorite brewery or parking lot weekly, serving you hot meals on the go. And now, they'll have a large landing space in which to park, cook, and serve. Meeting Street Eats
(MSE), located at 445 Meeting in the parking lot of the former Bi-Lo, will be open every weekday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. starting on Mon. Sept. 30 with three-six food trucks onsite at any given time.
-
Provided
-
Lunchtime views at Meeting Street Eats
According to MSE's research, there are at least 150 food trucks operating in the area. This food truck village was designed in collaboration with Mt. Pleasant-based designer Elizabeth Stuart and is modeled after food truck villages in Austin, Texas, which boasts the second-most food trucks
per capita in the nation behind just Portland, Ore.
In addition to food trucks, MSE will provide dedicated parking, seating for those who want to lounge around, fun activities, and pet-friendly amenities.
to see which of your favorite food trucks will be there. And, if you are a food truck operator looking for a place to sling your goods, email info@meetingstreeteats.com for a packet to get started.