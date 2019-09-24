Middleton Place Organic Farm announces fall festival, Stewards of the Soil, taking place this Oct.

click to enlarge
Middleton Place
Provided
The Middleton Place organic farm "actively engages the community in viable food system practices"
has announced a new fall festival, Stewards of the Soil, that will take place over two days this October. Community members are invited to the property to learn more about their organic farm and its sustainable practices.
The festival kicks off with a collaborative dinner at Middleton Place Restaurant prepared by executive chef Chris Lukic and special guest Chef BJ Dennis
on Fri. Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy local roasted oysters and Champagne, followed by a five-course meal highlighting vegetables grown on the property's certified organic farm.
The meal begins with a roasted root vegetable salad featuring roasted turnips, carrots, radishes, and beets dressed in Middleton Place salad mix and tahini dressing. The second course shows the bounty of the Lowcountry with gumbo featuring fresh local sweet shrimp, okra, squash, carrots, and turnips. The experience continues with a carrot and early flat dutch cabbage grit cake with carrot puree, braised EFD cabbage and Middleton Place farmer salad with pan-seared local grouper. A trio of cauliflower comes next with roasted cauliflower, cauliflower puree, pickled cauliflower, and sauteed greens topped with 12-hour braised oxtail. For dessert enjoy a beet and thyme pound cake garnished with carrot creme Anglaise, golden beet sorbet, and honey tuile.
Tickets for the dinner are $125/person and can be purchased online
On Sat. Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the farm will open up to the public for a free, family-friendly day of education, demonstration, and fun. There will be festival food and local craft beer plus local groceries, plant, and artisan vendors. Middleton Place hopes to teach and spread awareness about sustainable living through various demonstrations and activities. Festival-goers will learn about beekeeping, backyard gardening, wild edibles, indigo dyeing, and more. Cooking demos and farm tours will be available as more hands-on pursuits. A complete list of activities and more information about the festival can be found here
@ Middleton Place
4300 Ashley River Rd
West Ashley
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., Oct. 25, 6:30-9:30 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
