MESU set to offer Mexican/sushi fusion on King Street, opening Wednesday

This Wed. Sept. 25, MESU, Upper King's new Mexican and sushi fusion restaurant, will be celebrating its grand opening at 570 King St. starting at 8 p.m.
Located next Bourbon N' Bubbles, which is owned by the same team, MESU's menu features eats from both Mexican and Asian cuisines, from fish tacos to spicy tuna rolls.
The menu is divided into "Mexican," "Sushi," "Tacos," and "Sushi Rolls." Highlights include clothespin tacos (2 for $12) with a choice of either orange-scented roast pork or barbacoa braised beef with smoked gouda, pickled veg, pumpkin seeds, and avocado tomatillo sauce. Their Honolulu fish bowl ($18) will be made with "assorted Hawaiian fish" served over sticky rice Sriracha aioli, cucumbers, edamame, crispy onions, avocado, and tobiko.
In keeping with theme, MESU will also have a full sake and tequila bar.
The interior of the restaurant will feature a collection of street art and original prints so guests will be able to enjoy their tuna poke tower in the company of works by world-renowned artists such as Jeff Koons and Alec Monopoly.
MESU has already hosted a few family and friend events, with the likes of SoCharm
's Craig Conover stopping by for "sake cups."
MESU will be open seven days a week for dinner from 4-11 p.m. and late night from 11 p.m.- 2 a.m. with "live beats." For more information on the restaurant and its menu, visit mesuchs.com
.