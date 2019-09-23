What's Poppin': 35+ ways to make it to Flavortown this week

click to enlarge
Looking to grab a bite this week? Maybe an after work drink with a friend? From pop-ups to takeovers, wine tastings to gin dinners, we've got you covered. Check it out:
Monday
Prohibition
and Listoke Distillery & Gin School
are teaming up to serve you a four-course dinner menu with specialty gin cocktail pairings. The event starts at 7 p.m., and tickets
are $75.
Restaurant Gabrielle
, Hotel Bennett's signature restaurant, is extending their restaurant week through Sun. Sept. 30. Stop by and enjoy their pre-fixe lunch and dinner menu.
Head to Frothy Beard Brewing Co.
for Yoga + Beer. For $17 enjoy an instructor-led yoga session followed by a craft pint. The event starts at 6:30 p.m., and they have yoga mats available to borrow.
Every Monday at Charles Towne Fermentory
you can enjoy a variety of Mexican dishes, including fresh guac, shrimp ceviche, and short rib tacos from pop-up Ciaburri's
from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
It's ladies' night at Paolo's Gelato and Gourmet
. Enjoy 25 percent off food and wine pairings when you bring a friend, available from 5 p.m. to close.
It's Monday, you deserve a little discount. Elliotborough Mini Bar
is offering 20 percent off your entire bar tab and $5 mockgriddles.
Kick your dinner up a notch at Happy Burger Hour
. All burgers are 1/2 off from 3-6 p.m. as well as from 9 p.m.-close at Sesame Burgers and Beer. Snag this deal every Mon-Fri.
Tuesday
Prohibition
and the Charleston to Charleston Literary Festival
are teaming up for Literature and Libations. Bring your favorite book for a book swap and book drive from 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be complimentary small bites and drinks available for purchase.
Chicken Fats
will be taking over the kitchen at Dashi
from 5-9 p.m. Dashi's bar will remain open to offer dollar-off local draft beer, $5 glasses of house wine, and $2 off house cocktails.
Quit your whining; FortyEight Wine Bar & Kitchen
hosts a complimentary wine tasting with any open tab from 2-9 p.m.
You call yourself a Hogwarts expert? Prove it at Pour Taproom
for Harry Potter trivia night starting at 7 p.m. with chances to win discounted drinks.
Indaco
has the good stuff. Between 5-7 p.m. enjoy half-price pizzas and
antipasta, $5 small bites, $4 Peroni, $6 specialty cocktails, and $6
house red or white wine, available Mon. through Fri.
Wednesday
Why leave the house when you can get a pizza delivered? Famulari's Pizzeria
will donate a portion of sales to a local nonprofit on delivery orders from 4 p.m. to close.
Head to Palmetto Brewing Co.
for their final Speakeasy Program where they'll release their Marzen Ale. The event starts at 4 p.m.
Drink some bourbon and help the earth. Head to Parcel 32
at 5 p.m., hang out at the bar, and post to your Instagram. For every #ToasttheTrees hashtag, Angels Envy will plant a white oak tree.
Enjoy live music, wine, and local food trucks at Old Towne Creek County Park
at 5 p.m. for $20.
2Nixons
is now at Proof every Wed. night starting at 6 p.m. with the noods you need for hump day.
Put your wine skills to the test at Edmund's Oast Exchange
for a wine tasting. Starting at 5 p.m. for $15, you get to blind taste and guess three wines, followed by correct details and more about each wine from certified sommelier Sarah O'Kelley.
Thursday
Catch food truck favs like The Immortal Lobster and Life Raft Treats at the Shadowmoss Food Truck Rodeo
from 5:30-8 p.m.
Grab some Dim Sum and then sum at the Millers All Day Chinese-American inspired takeover
from 5-8 p.m.
Have a good time with Adelsheim at this Coastal Provisions wine tasting
where Mr. David Adelsheim himself will be pairing five decadent wines with charcuterie for $50 a head.
Edmund's Oast hosts a collab dinner
with chef Steven Greene of Herons at The Umstead Hotel and Spa. Greene and EO chef Bob Cook will prepare a special a la carte menu that will be available throughout the evening with highlights including Hamachi tartare with citrus caviar, aged duck with plum, and table-side carved pork rack.
Friday
Feel like skipping the bar for happy hour eats? Bring a blanket or chair to Food Truck Friday
at The Ponds for your favorite mobile bites and live music starting at 5 p.m.
East Bay Wine and Spirits knows your week was a tough one. That's why they offer Mini Penny Friday
, where you can get one cent mini bottles with any purchase with a liter or 1.75 bottle. Sip, sip, hooray.
Summer's not over until 3 Matadors Tequileria says so. Stop by their Luau party
for a night of drink specials and a full-on Hawaiian buffet with all the fixings from 6-11:30 p.m.
Stop by Container Bar for a night cap and late night noodles
from Sap-Lai every Friday from 10 p.m.-12a.m.
Saturday
Lowco Cafe is back at it with another local artisan market.
They're also debuting their new fall menu, so check it out from 10a.m.-1p.m.
Head to a beer-fueled party at Riverfront Park for the fourth annual Park Circle Oktoberfest
.
Track down Chasing Sage during their pop-up at The Daily
starting at 6 p.m. where you can snack on eclectic dishes like artichoke and basil pate with homemade Cheez-its or apple salad and pork terrine with smoked blue cheese and fennel pollen croutons.
Feel like getting CocoNaughty? Head to Westbrook Brewing
from 12-6 p.m. to catch the third release of their CocoNaughty stout. It's full of coconut-y, vanilla goodness.
Pink Cactus is still celebrating Mexican Independence Day through the end of the month, so grab their Chile en Nogada cocktail and drink specials
while you still can.
Sunday
Twenty-Six Divine hosts Mad Hatter Tea Party: Queens of Charleston
starting at noon. This afternoon tea features the movers and shakers of the Charleston community — there will be mini massages and acupuncture treatments from Lotus Wellness; a signature cocktail by The Cocktail Bandits; a photo area and DJ; unlimited lavish tea fare, wine, and Champagne; plus original creations by local artists and designers available for purchase.
Grab a beer at the Pour House before you head out back to the Sunday Brunch Farmer's Market
for produce, baked goods, and live music from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Come one, come hungry to the 7th annual Oyster Roast and Chili Cook-off
at Alhambra Hall from 2-5p.m. This $45 AYCE event benefits the Florence Crittenton Programs of S.C.
The Alley is full of drink specials for NFL Sunday Funday.
Enjoy half price bowling, loaded tots, loaded nachos, Bloody Marys, Mimosas, Jack Fire, and NightTrain Tullamore Dew shots.
Ballin' on a budget for Sunday Funday? Make your way to Blind Tiger for drink specials and a free Lowcountry boil
to celebrate their third year since re-opening.