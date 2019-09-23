Park Circle's fourth annual Oktoberfest kicks off Sat. Sept. 28 at Riverfront Park

click to enlarge

Event Details Park Circle Oktoberfest 2019 @ Riverfront Park - North Charleston 1001 Everglades Ave North Charleston, SC When: Sat., Sept. 28, 12-6 p.m. Price: Purchase as you go Festivals + Events, Beer and Holidays Map

Get those steins out and lederhosens pressed because Park Circle’s Oktoberfest 2019 is almost here.EVO Pizzeria and The Brew Cellar are hosting the fourth annual event on Sept. 28 from 12-6 p.m. at Riverfront Park in North Charleston.This sehr gut celebration will feature all the favorites from past years including live music, local food vendors, award-winning beer selections, and specialty tents for unique brews. There will also be competitions such as a beer mile, keg roll, stein hoist, and axe-throwing hosted by Blade and Bull.True blue hop heads will be happy to see the new addition to the fest this year, a special tent from the SC Brewers Guild. Entrance to this tent will require the purchase of a separate ticket, which will get you unlimited samples from over 20 different brewers.Live music this year will be performed by local bands Josh Roberts and Friends, Royal Tinfoil, and Red Cedar Review. Food vendors will include EVO Pizzeria, Baker and Brewer, Roti Rolls, Street Bird Westside, Graze Charleston, Lewis Barbecue, and Lola and Krystyna’s Polish. Food and drink vendors are all pay as you go.