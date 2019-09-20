Eat

Friday, September 20, 2019

The third annual Lewis Chile Roast will take place Sat. Oct. 5

Spice up your life

Posted by Matt Woodhull on Fri, Sep 20, 2019 at 11:14 AM


On Sat. Oct. 5, Lewis Barbecue will host their third annual Lewis Chile Roast from 1-4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

When pitmaster John Lewis came to Charleston, he missed the New Mexican flavors he grew up with in El Paso, Texas. He started the chile roast to introduce that delicious flavor to the Lowcountry.

Specifically, the Hatch Green Chile is being brought in straight from Hatch, N.M. Partnering with Zia Green Chile, Lewis is driving across the country to bring thousands of pounds to Charleston for the chile roast.

Restaurants like Bessinger's BBQ, Edmund's Oast, Grace & Grit, and many more will be there to serve up chile-inspired plates. Revelry Brewing, Cathead Vodka, and Cannonborough Beverage Co. will be stirring up some tasty cocktails using the Hatch Green Chile.

Chile lovers will be able to purchase one-pound bags of roasted chiles either onsite, or you can pre-order here.
Event Details Lewis Barbecue Third Annual Chile Roast
@ Lewis Barbecue
464 N. Nassau St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Oct. 5, 1-4 p.m.
Price: A la carte
