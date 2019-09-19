Get a peek into Big Bad Breakfast, opening its doors this weekend on Meeting Street

click to enlarge Mary Scott Hardaway

Find Big Bad Breakfast at 456 Meeting St.

If you thought Hurricane Dorian was a pain, you should really talk to Big Bad Breakfast chef/owner John Currence.

"I’m praying that it has not completely wrecked my belief system," he laughs. "It's one of those things where I finally sort of have surrendered myself. We haven't gotten a gift since we started, the hurricane, that just kicked us right there."



We're sitting at one of the booths in the freshly renovated space at 456 Meeting St., a 3,400-square-foot building formerly occupied by Simply Fashions. The interior brick walls are painted the lightest blue/green shade, with bright white and yellow "fried egg" pendant lights hanging from the ceiling. The kitchen is buzzing — pitmaster and neighbor Rodney Scott is visiting at another booth, waiting on a burger, which the kitchen is whipping up as part of their training (see the IG below). "Tell them to put mayo and ketchup on it," Currence advises.





click to enlarge Mary Scott Hardaway

Artist David Boatwright reimagined the goldilocks Sunbeam girl for BBB