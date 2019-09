Get a peek into Big Bad Breakfast, opening its doors this weekend on Meeting Street

click to enlarge Mary Scott Hardaway

Find Big Bad Breakfast at 456 Meeting St.

If you thought Hurricane Dorian was a pain, you should really talk to Big Bad Breakfast chef/owner John Currence.

"I’m praying that it has not completely wrecked my belief system," he laughs. "It's one of those things where I finally sort of have surrendered myself. We haven't gotten a gift since we started, the hurricane, that just kicked us right there."



We're sitting at one of the booths in the freshly renovated space at 456 Meeting St., a 3,400-square-foot building formerly occupied by Simply Fashions. The interior brick walls are painted the lightest blue/green shade, with bright white and yellow "fried egg" pendant lights hanging from the ceiling. The kitchen is buzzing — pitmaster and neighbor Rodney Scott is visiting at another booth, waiting on a burger, which the kitchen is whipping up as part of their training (see the IG below). "Tell them to put mayo and ketchup on it," Currence advises.





click to enlarge Mary Scott Hardaway

Artist David Boatwright reimagined the goldilocks Sunbeam girl for BBB

The all-day breakfast spot was slated to open last Wednesday, but once the city shut down in advance, during, and post Dorian, their progress slowed. They're back up and running though, going through practice service runs simulating a "With Currence's five other BBB locations, they had more of an official friends and family night with sample menus. But Charleston has not been like any of his other openings, from the delays down to the design elements. They have a commissioned David Boatwright painting of an African-American girl eating a piece of bread that says, "don't eat no white bread, please." It's a reimagined Sunbeam bread logo, flipping the idea of race on its head, as well as promoting an anti-processed-foods message, says Currence.Currence notes that this weekend they'll have the bar open, so between the money for drinks and the tips patrons give their newly trained server for whatever food lands on their table, they'll donate all the proceeds to the community, and their staff will be paid a training wage."By the law of statistics, if you sit long enough you'll get something you want."Follow BBB Charleston on the Gram for updates.