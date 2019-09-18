Tonight: Fam's Brewing Co. brews special one-off beers to match their monthly trivia night themes

click to enlarge
It's popular in Charleston to rally your friends, venture to your favorite bar, and flex your intelligence of niche subjects in front of strangers. Yes, we're talking about trivia night. With so many brain-teasing options around town, Fam's Brewing Co.
takes their trivia night to the next level with special one-off beers that fit their trivia theme.
September's trivia is Star Wars themed and the team at Fam's is releasing a triple IPA named I-3PA
("C-3PO's drunken robot buddy"). This triple IPA features three "C" hops; centennial, chinook, and cascade. The beer will be on tap when trivia starts tonight Wed. Sept. 18 at 8 p.m.
Co-owner and head brewer Justin Famulari says the trivia-themed beers are a "good opportunity to use creativity" and a "fun adventure" for him and his team. As soon as the theme for their next trivia is locked in, Famulari and his assistant brewer start throwing out funny ideas. With the puns flying, the two will finally settle down on a "beer style or flavor" they want to experiment with. It's "all for fun" and Famulari says they enjoy taking "outside-the-box" themes and bringing them "inside the box of the brewery world."
Their most successful night was Harry Potter trivia, where Fam's made two kegs of "butter beer"
which sold out within 18 minutes. Potter fans weren't playing games when it came to their fantastical beverage. But, Famulari ensures that selling out at such a rapid pace is not the norm. Their trivia-themed beers usually stay on tap for "about a week" until the kegs go dry. Brewed in small batches, these themed beers are only available on draft at the brewery on Folly Road.
This month's trivia has garnered some hefty prizes, with the first-place prize including "two one-day passes to Walt Disney World to explore Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" along with a $100 Fam's gift card and a Rey lightsaber. The night is a charitable event, with a portion of the proceeds going to benefit the Charleston Chapter of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
.
Fam's next trivia night will be held on Wed. Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. Disney Villains is the theme and the brewery is set to release an imperial milk stout named Ursula.