Prohibition hosts Irish Listoke Distillery for a night of award-winning gin and cuisine

Prohibition
has announced they will be hosting a special evening of culinary and cocktail pairings with Listoke Distillery & Gin School
, an award-winning gin distillery hailing from the Boyne Valley region of Ireland. Prohibition executive chef Greg Garrison has created a unique four-course menu for the occasion that will pair with specialty cocktails featuring Listoke's good stuff.
The event will be held at Prohibition Mon. Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event are $75 per person and seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased here
.
Listoke is best known for their Listoke 1777 Irish Gin, which the International Spirit's Business awarded a "Master of Gin" in 2017, the highest award any gin can receive.
Distiller James McKenna will be representing Listoke to provide insight into the blend of botanicals used in their distilling process and guiding guests through a tasting experience that will show them first-hand why gin is seeing a reemergence among cocktail enthusiasts. Prohibition already features Listoke Gin on their menu with a cocktail named Clover Club 12, made with raspberry, vermouth, lemon, and egg white.
Chef Garrison's dinner starts with a caviar beignet, a delightfully classy amuse-bouche, followed by a blood orange-cured cobia garnished with cucumber, cherry blossom shoyu, macadamia nuts, and fried green tomato.
Next comes a warm oyster stew with vermouth cream, potato, cocktail onions, and pine oil. In the final savory course, a juniper-rubbed venison loin is accompanied by celery root, black pepper, and cranberry jus. For dessert there's a blueberry and lemon tart topped with sorrel and laurel creme Anglaise.
@ Prohibition
547 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Mon., Sept. 23, 7 p.m.
Price:
$75/person
