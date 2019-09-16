Eat

Monday, September 16, 2019

What's Poppin': 35+ ways to fall into good eating and drinking habits this week

Don't stop, it's time to pop

Posted by Matt Woodhull on Mon, Sep 16, 2019 at 3:49 PM

The first day of fall may be a week away, but you can still enjoy some autumn-inspired food and drink events. Check it out:

Monday

It's a night of trivia at Baker & Brewer where pints will be served all night and prizes will be given to first, second, and third place winners. Get there at 6:20 p.m. to register your team.

Avondale Restaurant Week kicks off today and runs through Sun. Sept. 22.

Shrimp ceviche, fresh guac, and short rib tacos? Count us in. Every Monday at Charles Towne Fermentory you can enjoy a variety of Mexican dishes from pop-up Ciaburri's from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Watch the NFL game and enjoy burgers 'n' beer. Chucktown Bar & Grill will have their happy hour all night, starting at 4 p.m.

Elliotborough Mini Bar knows what it's like to work in the industry. Stop by and get 20 percent off your bar tab and $5 mockgriddles.

New Southeast Asian pop-up Gingerbug is at Tu starting at 5:30 p.m.

Brandon Olson, who will serve as sous chef at soon-to-open Jackrabbit Filly, pops up at Paddock and Whisky with Miss Paula shrimp tonight and tomorrow starting at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Woodford Reserve has partnered with some of the best Charleston chefs to offer delicious dishes paired with unique and exciting cocktails at the Cedar Room in the Cigar Factory. All proceeds will benefit Ben's Friends, an industry support group. Tickets are $125, and the event starts at 6:30 p.m.
Related Woodford Reserve partners with Ben's Friends for tasting event Tues. Sept. 17: Brown water benefits
Woodford Reserve partners with Ben's Friends for tasting event Tues. Sept. 17
Brown water benefits
Popular Kentucky based bourbon distiller Woodford Reserve has partnered with local restaurants and chefs to host a tasting event nex Tues. Sept. 17. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit Ben's Friends, an industry support group founded in 2016 by Steve Palmer of Indigo Road Hospitality Group and Mickey Bakst of Charleston Grill.
By Connor Simonson
Eat
Two Blokes Brewing will be there for you starting at 7 p.m. with Friends trivia

It's the Get Lit Book Club at Junction Kitchen & Provisions starting at 6 p.m.; as always the multi-course meal will be inspired by the book of the month, which is the graphic novel adaptation of Kindred by Octavia Butler.

Braised in the South will be taking over at Dashi for an evening of tasty plates never before seen on their food truck. Dinner will be served from 5-9 p.m.

Who says you can't have ice cream for lunch? The Holy Rolly rolled ice cream food truck will be at MUSC Greenway at 11 a.m.

Head to Wine & Company for a wine tasting, featuring five Italian wines. The tasting begins at 5:30 p.m., and it's only $10 to enjoy all five wines.

Pub Fare pops up at Graft starting at 5:30 p.m. 

Wednesday

Wind down with some wine. Twenty Six Divine will host a wine tasting with complimentary food pairings. The tasting is $15 from 5-8 p.m.

Half-price sushi and sake is available at Locals every Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.

What's better than a good deal on oysters? A good deal on oysters and wine. Parcel 32 has half-price bottles of wine and $1.50 oysters starting at 5 p.m.

2Nixons is now at Proof every Wed., Fri., and Sun. from 6 p.m. on.

Middleton Place hosts garden strolls and wine tasting every Wed. through October starting at 5:30 p.m.

Tradd's is having a "clear the cellar" wine sale from 2-6 p.m. on Wed. and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thurs.

Thursday

NICO will be serving up a four-course menu which highlights sustainable seafood. The dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. for $55, with a wine pairing available for purchase.

Shredded beef biscuits, bacon bourbon rillettes, braised beef short rib, and mini beef Wellington will all be available at the 82 Queen Beer Dinner. Each course will be served with a local craft beer. The event is at 6:30 p.m. for $75.
Related 82 Queen hosts four course beer dinner as part of their final summer dinner series this September: Time for bacon, beef, and beer
82 Queen hosts four course beer dinner as part of their final summer dinner series this September
Time for bacon, beef, and beer
82 Queen will host their final summer dinner to highlight local Charleston beers and benefit Catch Up on Lunch
By Matt Woodhull
Eat
Time to slurp down some oysters at YETI for their Meet the Maker series with special guest Chris Williams of Williams Knife Co. Home Team BBQ will be providing the food. The event is from 4-7:30 p.m.

Get a bacon mushroom Swiss burger for only $4 at The Alley. And for $4 more, get a Holy City porter.

Join Charleston Harbor Tours for their Blues & BBQ Cruise at 7 p.m. Tickets are $47.

Friday

For National Queso Day, Mex 1 Coastal Cantina will be serving up Street Corn Queso at all three of their locations for a limited time.

Mpishi on Daniel Island will host a special a la carte concert menu before the Volvo Car Stadium Kasey Musgraves show. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Trailer will be at Indigo Reef Brewing Company starting at 4 p.m.

It's Noodle Night at Container Bar. Enjoy a full menu of south-east Asian bites from 10 p.m.-12 a.m.

It's worth the drive — this weekend head to Hilton Head for the second annual shrimp festival.

Saturday

It may still be September but it's Hoptoberfest at Fam's Brewing Co. Enjoy a day of keg bowling, stein hoisting, and beer balancing from 12-6:30 p.m.

A cold beer, a mouth-watering burger, sitting on a dock with the breeze in your hair. Get all that and more at the Craft Beer & Burger Bonanza hosted by Salty Dog Bohicket starting at 4 p.m.

Revelry Brewing hosts a Hoppy Tails Fundraiser starting at 3 p.m. This  dog wash fundraiser benefits the Charleston Animal Society — Bring your stinky dog to help homeless dogs! Presented by Waboba, Rhoback, and The Dog Wash.  $1 from every beer sold will be donated. Plus there will be a silent auction raffle, Best in Show prizes, and more.

From noon to 7 p.m. head to DIG in the Park for their version of Oktoberfest, complete with a Sam Adams stein hoisting competition, live music, a food truck with brats, pretzels, and more.

The Barrel hosts the sixth annual Oktoberfest and beer release from 2-9 p.m. There will be tons of autumnal inspired beer on tap, plus complimentary pretzel necklaces, live music from the Hans Schmidt German Band, and eats from A Lotta Ciabatta.

From 4-7 p.m. head to Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach on Johns Island for their 30th anniversary oyster roast and barbecue.

The Charleston Night Bazaar takes place from 5-10 p.m. every third Sat. at Pacific Box & Crate. Enjoy food, libations, and plenty of vendors to shop.

Sunday

Head to Zero Restaurant + Bar for their Riesling wine tasting. For $85, enjoy and learn about Rieslings from all over the world with delicious food accompaniments from 12-1:30 p.m.


Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS