What's Poppin': 35+ ways to fall into good eating and drinking habits this week

The first day of fall may be a week away, but you can still enjoy some autumn-inspired food and drink events. Check it out:
Monday
It's a night of trivia at Baker & Brewer
where pints will be served all night and prizes will be given to first, second, and third place winners. Get there at 6:20 p.m. to register your team.
Avondale Restaurant Week
kicks off today and runs through Sun. Sept. 22.
Shrimp ceviche, fresh guac, and short rib tacos? Count us in. Every Monday at Charles Towne Fermentory you can enjoy a variety of Mexican dishes from pop-up Ciaburri's
from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Watch the NFL game and enjoy burgers 'n' beer. Chucktown Bar & Grill
will have their happy hour all night, starting at 4 p.m.
Elliotborough Mini Bar
knows what it's like to work in the industry. Stop by and get 20 percent off your bar tab and $5 mockgriddles.
New Southeast Asian pop-up Gingerbug
is at Tu starting at 5:30 p.m.
Brandon Olson, who will serve as sous chef at soon-to-open Jackrabbit Filly, pops up at Paddock and Whisky
with Miss Paula shrimp tonight and tomorrow starting at 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Woodford Reserve has partnered with some of the best Charleston chefs to offer delicious dishes paired with unique and exciting cocktails at the Cedar Room in the Cigar Factory. All proceeds will benefit Ben's Friends, an industry support group. Tickets
are $125, and the event starts at 6:30 p.m.
Two Blokes Brewing will be there for you starting at 7 p.m. with Friends trivia
.
It's the Get Lit Book Club
at Junction Kitchen & Provisions starting at 6 p.m.; as always the multi-course meal will be inspired by the book of the month, which is the graphic novel adaptation of Kindred
by Octavia Butler.
Braised in the South
will be taking over at Dashi
for an evening of tasty plates never before seen on their food truck. Dinner will be served from 5-9 p.m.
Who says you can't have ice cream for lunch? The Holy Rolly
rolled ice cream food truck will be at MUSC Greenway at 11 a.m.
Head to Wine & Company
for a wine tasting, featuring five Italian wines. The tasting begins at 5:30 p.m., and it's only $10 to enjoy all five wines.
Pub Fare
pops up at Graft starting at 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Wind down with some wine. Twenty Six Divine
will host a wine tasting with complimentary food pairings. The tasting is $15 from 5-8 p.m.
Half-price sushi and sake is available at Locals
every Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.
What's better than a good deal on oysters? A good deal on oysters and
wine. Parcel 32
has half-price bottles of wine and $1.50 oysters starting at 5 p.m.
2Nixons
is now at Proof every Wed., Fri., and Sun. from 6 p.m. on.
Middleton Place hosts garden strolls and wine tasting
every Wed. through October starting at 5:30 p.m.
Tradd's
is having a "clear the cellar" wine sale from 2-6 p.m. on Wed. and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thurs.
Thursday
NICO
will be serving up a four-course menu which highlights sustainable seafood. The dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. for $55, with a wine pairing available for purchase.
Shredded beef biscuits, bacon bourbon rillettes, braised beef short rib, and mini beef Wellington will all be available at the 82 Queen
Beer Dinner. Each course will be served with a local craft beer. The event is at 6:30 p.m. for $75.
Time to slurp down some oysters at YETI for their Meet the Maker series with special guest Chris Williams of Williams Knife Co. Home Team BBQ
will be providing the food. The event is from 4-7:30 p.m.
Get a bacon mushroom Swiss burger for only $4 at The Alley
. And for $4 more, get a Holy City
porter.
Join Charleston Harbor Tours for their Blues & BBQ Cruise at 7 p.m. Tickets
are $47.
Friday
For National Queso Day, Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
will be serving up Street Corn Queso at all three of their locations for a limited time.
Mpishi
on Daniel Island will host a special a la carte concert menu before the Volvo Car Stadium Kasey Musgraves show. Dinner service starts at 5 p.m.
My Big Fat Greek Trailer
will be at Indigo Reef Brewing Company
starting at 4 p.m.
It's Noodle Night at Container Bar
. Enjoy a full menu of south-east Asian bites from 10 p.m.-12 a.m.
It's worth the drive — this weekend head to Hilton Head for the second annual shrimp festival.
Saturday
It may still be September but it's Hoptoberfest at Fam's Brewing Co.
Enjoy a day of keg bowling, stein hoisting, and beer balancing from 12-6:30 p.m.
A cold beer, a mouth-watering burger, sitting on a dock with the breeze in your hair. Get all that and more at the Craft Beer & Burger Bonanza hosted by Salty Dog Bohicket
starting at 4 p.m.
Revelry Brewing hosts a Hoppy Tails Fundraiser
starting at 3 p.m. This dog wash fundraiser benefits the Charleston Animal Society — Bring your stinky dog to help homeless dogs! Presented by Waboba, Rhoback, and The Dog Wash. $1 from every beer sold will be donated. Plus there will be a silent auction raffle, Best in Show prizes, and more.
From noon to 7 p.m. head to DIG in the Park
for their version of Oktoberfest, complete with a Sam Adams stein hoisting competition, live music, a food truck with brats, pretzels, and more.
The Barrel hosts the sixth annual Oktoberfest and beer release
from 2-9 p.m. There will be tons of autumnal inspired beer on tap, plus complimentary pretzel necklaces, live music from the Hans Schmidt German Band, and eats from A Lotta Ciabatta.
From 4-7 p.m. head to Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach on Johns Island for their 30th anniversary oyster roast and barbecue
.
The Charleston Night Bazaar
takes place from 5-10 p.m. every third Sat. at Pacific Box & Crate. Enjoy food, libations, and plenty of vendors to shop.
Sunday
Head to Zero Restaurant + Bar
for their Riesling wine tasting. For $85, enjoy and learn about Rieslings from all over the world with delicious food accompaniments from 12-1:30 p.m.