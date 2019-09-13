Woodford Reserve partners with Ben's Friends for tasting event Tues. Sept. 17

click to enlarge
Popular Kentucky based bourbon distiller Woodford Reserve
has partnered with local restaurants and chefs to host a tasting event next Tues. Sept. 17 starting at 6:30 p.m. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit Ben's Friends
, an industry support group founded in 2016 by Steve Palmer of Indigo Road Hospitality Group
and Mickey Bakst of Charleston Grill
.
The event will be hosted at the Cedar Room in the Cigar factory
and will feature dishes from some of the most recognizable chefs in the Carolinas. Different expressions of Woodford Reserve will be paired with each dish, including Bourbon, Rye, Double Oak, Malt, 2019 Batch Proof, and the company's newest release, Wheat Whiskey.
The stellar lineup promises mouthwatering bites from:
During the event, guests will have the opportunity for a meet-and-greet with Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris, a member of the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame. Additional activities include a crafted cocktail learning station, interactive Woodford Reserve education stations, a silent auction, and specially crafted spirit-free beverages.
The revenue from the event will assist Ben's Friend's in their initiative to reach food and beverage industry professionals struggling with substance abuse and addiction across the country.
Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased here
. This event is 21+ only and space is limited.
@ The Cigar Factory
701 East Bay St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Tue., Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m.
Price:
$125
