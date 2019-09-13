Eat

Friday, September 13, 2019

Take a trip to Sightsee Shop, now open on Line Street after successful Kickstarter

Coast is Clear

Posted by Sam Spence on Fri, Sep 13, 2019 at 12:05 PM

click to enlarge Sightsee is located at 125 1/2 Line St. - SAM SPENCE
  • Sam Spence
  • Sightsee is located at 125 1/2 Line St.
Allyson and Joel of Sightsee Shop & Coffee have been popping up around town for the past couple years, introducing Charleston to some tasty coffee and fun, travel-inspired offerings. But today, they opened the doors of their brand new shop on Line Street.

Situated in a perfect little cottage on the corner of Line and Rose Lane, just look for the mint green door and the big window streaming light onto the new coffee bar painted the same light green. The past few months have been spent outfitting the new shop with a little help from the $33,000 from faithful Sightseers on Kickstarter a while back. But now, they're ready.
Location Details Sightsee Shop and Coffee
Sightsee Shop and Coffee
125 1/2 Line St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
F and Sat 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sun 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cafés
Map

click to enlarge Get away to Sightsee on Line Street - SAM SPENCE
  • Sam Spence
  • Get away to Sightsee on Line Street
Co-owners Allyson Sutton and Joel Sadler and were pulling shots and catching up with backers Friday on their first day of official operation. Drinks range from pour over and drip coffee to espresso drinks, tea, and cold brew. The beans on the menu today were from Springbok (local) and Hex (Charlotte).

For now, the plan is to be open Friday and Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. After the couple figures the ins and outs of Sightsee, look for them to expand to eventually opening six days a week.

For the shop component of Sightsee, look for knicks and knacks to make you want to plan your next trip near or far. Think: travel guides, postcards, or even just a perfectly packed blanket and a folding chair.

Sightsee Shop and Coffee is located at 125 ½ Line St. Follow them on IG (@sightseeshop) for news on events and hours.

click to enlarge SAM SPENCE
  • Sam Spence

Tags: , , , ,

Location

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS