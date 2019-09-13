Take a trip to Sightsee Shop, now open on Line Street after successful Kickstarter

click to enlarge
Sam Spence
Sightsee is located at 125 1/2 Line St.
Allyson and Joel of Sightsee Shop & Coffee have been popping up around town for the past couple years, introducing Charleston to some tasty coffee and fun, travel-inspired offerings. But today, they opened the doors of their brand new shop on Line Street.
Situated in a perfect little cottage on the corner of Line and Rose Lane, just look for the mint green door and the big window streaming light onto the new coffee bar painted the same light green. The past few months have been spent outfitting the new shop with a little help from the $33,000 from faithful Sightseers on Kickstarter a while back. But now, they're ready.
Sam Spence
Get away to Sightsee on Line Street
Co-owners Allyson Sutton and Joel Sadler and were pulling shots and catching up with backers Friday on their first day of official operation. Drinks range from pour over and drip coffee to espresso drinks, tea, and cold brew. The beans on the menu today were from Springbok (local) and Hex (Charlotte).
For now, the plan is to be open Friday and Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. After the couple figures the ins and outs of Sightsee, look for them to expand to eventually opening six days a week.
For the shop component of Sightsee, look for knicks and knacks to make you want to plan your next trip near or far. Think: travel guides, postcards, or even just a perfectly packed blanket and a folding chair.
Sightsee Shop and Coffee is located at 125 ½ Line St. Follow them on IG (@sightseeshop
) for news on events and hours.
