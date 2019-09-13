MUSC Children's Hospital and 5Church team up for 2nd annual Hospital and Hospitality dinner

Make your reservations now for this year's Hospital and Hospitality dinner at 5Church on Tues. Oct. 1, where you'll be greeted, cooked for, and served by MUSC's miracle patients.The kiddos will be assisted by the 5Church staff, but they know what they're doing when it comes to service. They've even inspired the night's culinary offerings. 5Church marketing director Kristen Shaw noted in a press release that the Hospital and Hospitality event "brings just as much joy to our staff and patrons as it does the kids, and it is truly one of our favorite nights of the year.”Come join these mini-restaurateurs for a night of food and fun, all of which benefits the MUSC Children's Hospital and the opening of the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and Pearl Tourville Women’s Pavilion.Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made online at 5churchcharleston.com or by calling (843) 937-8666 with seating times ranging from 6:30-9 p.m.