Halls Chophouse to open new location in Nexton Square Wed. Sept. 18 

click to enlarge Halls Chophouse Nexton

Next Tues. Sept. 18, Halls Chophouse will open their newest location in Summerville's Nexton Square.Known for their high-end meats and decadent side dishes, Halls has successfully operated on the peninsula for years, and in Columbia and Greenville more recently. The Summerville location — measuring in at a whopping 6,8000 square feet — will be the fourth of the Halls Chophouse restaurants.Nexton Square offers a plethora of shopping, dining, and more for the Summerville community, as well as a center plaza for outdoor events and concerts.The new restaurant will join other Charleston favorites including Taco Boy and Fuji Sushi, with BKeDSHoP and Page's Okra Grill opening locations in the Square in early 2020. Reservations for Halls' Nexton location can be made today on the Halls Chophouse website.