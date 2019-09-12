Eat

Thursday, September 12, 2019

Bread + Butter hosts ice cream social at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. this Sat. Sept. 14

We all scream for a cause

Posted by Lilli Serral on Thu, Sep 12, 2019 at 4:56 PM

Local nonprofit Bread + Butter will host an ice cream social at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. this Sat. Sept. 14 from 3-6 p.m.

The event will feature five different ice cream vendors, a water slide for kids of all ages, and even a dunk tank where you can dunk your favorite Charleston food + bev folks like John Lewis and Alex Lira.
Frozen treats will be provided by an ice cream dream team including BeardCat's Sweet Shop, Cirsea Ice Cream, Edmund's Oast Restaurant, Life Raft Treats, Ms. Rose's Fine Food and Cocktails, and the West Ashley High School Culinary Arts Program. There will even be a signature Cathead Vodka cocktail available with all proceeds benefitting Bread + Butter.

Bread + Butter is a local nonprofit dedicated to training and placement within the Charleston hospitality community. This year, programming is expanding to bring culinary training programs to more local high schools.

Admission to the event is free, but Bread + Butter encourages guests to bring a new or used cookbook to donate to B+B students. Tickets for event activities and treats range from $3-$5 each. Get ready for a sugar high.
Event Details Ice Cream Social
@ Edmund's Oast Brewing Co.
1505 King St. Ext.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Sept. 14, 3-6 p.m.
