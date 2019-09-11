Eat

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Wasabi celebrates 10 years with a month of September specials

BOGO for $1 rolls, y'all

Posted by Connor Simonson on Wed, Sep 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge Go off with sushi during Wasabi's month-long celebration - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Go off with sushi during Wasabi's month-long celebration
Sept. 19 2009, Johnny Chan opened Wasabi on Daniel Island. Ten years later, the company now has two locations and they're celebrating their anniversary with a month of special deals and gifts at both locations.

The restaurant is introducing the Wasabi signature poke bowl, which will be served only for the month of September. For just $10 customers can enjoy a bowl filled with big eye tuna, white tuna, and fresh salmon sashimi, all marinated in house-made poke sauce. Fresh sliced avocado, seaweed salad, masago, and sushi rice complete the base for the tasty bowl. The drink special for the month is a $6 Ketel One Botanicals cocktail.

On Thurs. September 19, with the purchase of one or more specialty rolls, customers can get another specialty roll for just $1. There will be a line up of live music at the Daniel Island location to accompany the anniversary celebration.

For anyone who spends over $100 on their tab, a Wasabi gift bag awaits you. The bag includes a Wasabi T-shirt, Koozies, pens, and a cup.

To learn more about the month of celebration visit WasabiRestaurantGroup.com.
Location Details Wasabi Mt. Pleasant
1121 Oakland Market Suite P
Mt. Pleasant
Charleston, SC
(843) 284-8337
Sushi + Japanese
Map
Location Details Wasabi - Daniel Island
194 Seven Farms Drive
Daniel Island, SC
(843) 388-8828
Lunch (Mon.-Fri.) & Dinner (Mon.-Sat.)
Sushi + Japanese
Map

