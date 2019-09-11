Wasabi celebrates 10 years with a month of September specials

click to enlarge
Provided
Go off with sushi during Wasabi's month-long celebration
Sept. 19 2009, Johnny Chan opened Wasabi on Daniel Island. Ten years later, the company now has two locations and they're celebrating their anniversary with a month of special deals and gifts at both locations.
The restaurant is introducing the Wasabi signature poke bowl, which will be served only for the month of September. For just $10 customers can enjoy a bowl filled with big eye tuna, white tuna, and fresh salmon sashimi, all marinated in house-made poke sauce. Fresh sliced avocado, seaweed salad, masago, and sushi rice complete the base for the tasty bowl. The drink special for the month is a $6 Ketel One Botanicals cocktail.
On Thurs. September 19, with the purchase of one or more specialty rolls, customers can get another specialty roll for just $1. There will be a line up of live music at the Daniel Island location to accompany the anniversary celebration.
For anyone who spends over $100 on their tab, a Wasabi gift bag awaits you. The bag includes a Wasabi T-shirt, Koozies, pens, and a cup.
To learn more about the month of celebration visit WasabiRestaurantGroup.com
