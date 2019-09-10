New Kwei Fei chef de cuisine Greg Kurtzman will whip up a special menu Tuesday

James Island Sichuan hot spot Kwei Fei owners David and Tina Schuttenberg may be in China on a research trip
right now, but that doesn't mean there isn't some delicious fun going on at the restaurant.
The two recently announced that Greg Kurtzman is taking over as Kwei Fei's chef de cuisine; Kurtzman is a longtime Charlestonian who has worked under Josh Keeler and Nate Whiting and served as sous chef, then executive chef, at Juliet. Kurtzman joined the Kwei Fei team this spring, and has since been immersing himself in all things Sichuan.
"I was excited by the prospect of learning a new cuisine and style of cooking," Kurtzman said in press release. "After seeing the work environment, how much fun everyone has, and how tight the team was, I knew it was a great fit for me."
Chef David will still be on-hand as far as menu development, production, and day-to-day operations of Kwei Fei, but he is also focusing his culinary energies on new Mexican street food project Micho
, which is set to open soon at the Pour House.
David says in the press release, "Greg and I have worked side by side for the past six months and I couldn't be happier with the food the kitchen is producing. Greg's an awesome addition to the team and has my full confidence to take the ball and run."
To celebrate Kurtzman in the kitchen, head to Kwei Fei tonight, Tues. Sept. 10, for some special additions to the regular dinner menu. Check out the newbie offerings below: