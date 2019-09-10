Florence's Lowcountry Kitchen is now open on Market Street

click to enlarge

Granny's seafood extravaganza
The newest addition to the Queen Street Hospitality Group, Florence's Lowcountry Kitchen is officially open today, Tues. Sept. 10 at 49 S. Market St.
The space was formerly occupied by Lowcountry Bistro, another Queen Street Hospitality Group restaurant, until this past November
, when it became the fourth location for Swig & Swine — also one of the group's spots. There was never any formal announcement about the downtown S&S location closing, so there's no real word on why local 'cue has left the tourist street in favor of "nostalgic, coastal casual home-cooked Southern fare," as a press release put it.
Florence's will also bring "a focus on fresh, local seafood," the release says.
Florence's menu is divided into snacks, seafood, oysters, poultry, salads, sweets, and "Granny's Dishes." This last section serves as an homage to Florence Powell, the great grandmother of Jonathan and Patrick Kish, CEO and COO of QSHG.

Find Florence's at 49 S. Market St.
Born Florence Mosley, Kish's ancestor was born in 1908 in Charleston and worked at The American Tobacco Company’s Cigar Factory, where she met and married the plant manager Jesse Powell. They passed their recipes down to their granddaughter Tyler Kish, wife to Steve Kish chef/owner of 82 Queen since 1982.
Some of Granny's dishes include fried chicken and Johnny cakes; seafood gumbo; and a seafood extravaganza, featuring local catch, fried oysters, deviled crab, shrimp, dill tartar, Lowcountry cocktail, collards, field peas and okra, and Charleston red rice.
The restaurant will be open Mon.-Sat. from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. for lunch and dinner, and on Sun. from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. for brunch. They have a full bar, with local brews on tap and cocktails ranging from a classic Mai Tai to a rosemary margarita.
Florence's will also be participating in Charleston Restaurant Week, which runs now through Sept. 22. They're offering three courses for $30 — app, entree, and dessert.
Check out the full menus below:
