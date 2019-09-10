Chubby Fish only S.C. restaurant named to Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants 2019 list

click to enlarge
Ruta Smith file photo
Chubby Fish's Coming Street space features a bright, airy interior
Charming Coming St. spot Chubby Fish has proven that they are quite the catch.
This morning, Bon Appetit r
eleased their list of "50 Nominees for America's Best New Restaurants,"
with Chubby Fish making the cut as the only Charleston and only S.C representative. The Condé Nast owned pub says of Chubby Fish, "Does Charleston need another trendy seafood spot? Only if it’s as delightful as this place."
Big ups to the entire Chubby Fish team, especially chef James London, who managed to woo CP
food critic Vanessa Wolf back in August '18 with both fruits de mer (chili garlic shrimp) and bounty of the land (charred lamb ribs). Chef sources locally as often as possible, posting gorgeous photos of Spade and Clover squash blossoms, Holy City Hog bacon, Rio Bertolini's pasta, Abundant Seafood lionfish, Charleston Oyster Farm bivalves, and more.
It may not be a total surprise for the bright and airy seafood joint — this April, Bon Appetit
writer Hilary Cadigan visited Chubby Fish, writing
: "I spend a lot of time eating in Charleston and what that
means is an endless array of trendy new seafood spots. Don't get me wrong: They're all good (it's hard to mess up fresh-caught seafood when you're surrounded by water) but they do tend to blend together. Which is why I was surprised by how much newcomer Chubby Fish surprised me. Chef James London’s dishes change often — a smoky and well-balanced mackerel curry, a grilled b-liner snapper doused in fresh ginger and scallions — but maintain a consistent degree of playfulness that could come off as hokey if it weren’t so well-executed."
You can't make a reservation at the "dock to table dining" spot that Bon Appetit "can't stop thinking about" so just show up — go ahead and follow them on the 'gram
for teasers of what London is sourcing that day.