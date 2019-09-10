Bishopp's Chicken Biscuits, now open on Mary Street, will serve late night eats starting this weekend

click to enlarge
Bishopp's Chicken Biscuits opened at 83 Mary Street at the end of August, slinging pillowy biscuits and fried goodies out of a brand-new building off upper King Street. Owners Scott and Crystal Bishopp set up shop to serve "really good food at a reasonable price" in a town where it's becoming increasingly difficult to snag an affordable lunch.
Located in the proximity of the Charleston School of Law, the College of Charleston, and King Street, the couple is giving locals a spot to "spend 10 bucks or less and have a filling meal."
The signature sandwich is called The Bish, a biscuit with scrambled eggs, tenderized fried chicken breast, cheese, and bacon. Scott emphasized the size of The Bish, proudly stating "it's ridiculous, you can't fit your mouth around it." Costing only $6.95, Bishopp's is a killer best bang-for-your-buck option on the peninsula.
The eatery offers traditional southern sides like potato and macaroni salad as well as french fries. Fried pork tenderloin, crab cakes, and fried oysters are available, making it more than just a chicken shop. They also have a special biscuit of the week — this week you can get a bacon parmesan biscuit.
Scott says the reception so far has been amazing, garnering nothing but 5-star reviews on Yelp which he is happy to say "aren't all just family and friends."
As with all businesses, Bishopp's has been adjusting to the needs of its customers and has decided to make some exciting changes after just a few weeks of operation.
Starting this week, Bishopp's will be open Mon.-Sat., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and late-night
Fri. and Sat. 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Closed Sundays.
Let the late-night biscuit craving begin!
