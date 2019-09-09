What's Poppin': 25+ food and drink events going on this week

Now that Hurricane Dorian has come and gone, it's time to get back into the swig
of things. It's Charleston Restaurant Week
through Sun. Sept 22, and Charleston Beer Week
through Sat. Sept. 14. In between these two marathons, here's what to hit up:
Monday
Wild Common
will be hosting a Sangiovese celebration with Graft Wine Bar featuring five Antinori Tuscan wines, plus Italian style bites. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are $39.
Head to James Island for the Fourth Annual Mac & Cheese and Chili — Meet, Greet, and Eat and get the chance to meet local Democratic candidates starting at 6 p.m. Last year was a full house, so they're asking for attendants to register
and make a small donation.
Prohibition hosts the 2019 Bar Master Competition
(sponsored by Diageo Reserve) starting at 5 p.m.
Every Monday at Charles Towne Fermentory you can enjoy a variety of Mexican dishes from pop-up Ciaburri's
starting at 5:30 p.m.
Southeast Asian inspired pop-up Gingerbug
will be at Tu for the second time starting at 5:30 p.m.
Elliotborough Mini Bar
can get rid of those Monday blues with 20 percent off your bar tab and $5 mockgriddles.
It's the grand opening night of Delaney Oyster House
— sip on house martinis and order caviar service on the veranda of this 19th century home turned oyster bar.
Tuesday
Kwei Fei
loves their food 'n' bev buddies, offering half-price bottles of wine and $3 Sapporos when you tell them where you work. Don't just come for the drinks, stay for the food. They've got Biang Biang sauce chicken wings and deep fried veggie dumplings rolled in drunken wing rub.
Spanglish
Cocina + Bar opens their doors to the public starting at 5 p.m.
Rollers Spirits Wine & Cheese
is offering a wine and cheese tasting event with delicious wines, cheese, and charcuterie starting at 5 p.m. Tickets
are $15.
Wine & Co. hosts an Italian wine tasting
from 5:30-7:30 p.m.; certified sommelier Jake Smith will be pouring "five gems from the Piedmont-perfect post hurricane fun for just $10."
Foxes Fried
pops up at Charles Towne Fermentory starting at 5:30 p.m. with catfish po' boys, fritters, waffle fries, and plenty of fried chicken.
Accent on Wine Summerville hosts an Old World wine tasting
from 6-8 p.m.
Chef Thai Phi is at Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. every Tues. from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with pop-up Pink Bellies.
Wednesday
Locals Park Circle
offers half-price sushi and hot sake starting at 4 p.m.
Why pay full price when you can pay half? Parcel 32
has half-price bottles of wine and $1.50 oysters starting at 5 p.m.
There is nothing better than a burger and truffle fries. Except for when it's only $6. King Street Dispensary
is serving this up all night, but get there before 7 p.m. and enjoy a half-price local beer, too.
Indaco's
happy hour can't be beat. Between 5-7 p.m. enjoy half-price pizzas and antipasta, $5 small bites, $4 Peroni, $6 specialty cocktails, and $6 house red or white wine.
All you can eat crab legs will be served at Topsail Restaurant
between 5-10 p.m. for $39.95 a person, and it comes with complimentary hush puppies and cornbread.
Thursday
Drinks, barbecue, and live music on the water, what could be better?
Join Charleston Harbor Tours for their Blues & BBQ Cruise at 7 p.m. Tickets
are $47.
Hamby Catering
is hosting an event at Synchronicity
where you pull your own mozzarella and make a fresh caprese salad. It's $20 for members and $40 for non-members starting at 6 p.m.
In the mood for a Peruvian plate? Mpishi is offering delicious food
from Peru all night long, starting at 5 p.m.
Friday
Grab dinner on your way home from work at Element Carolina Bay Apartments for the Chucktown Deli Food Truck
.
Planning on getting a late-night bite? Always seem to have nighttime cravings? Container Bar
has got you covered with dumplings, pad thai, hot pot, and drunken noodles between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m.
Mansueta's Filipino Kamayan Feast
takes place at Second State Coffee in Mt. Pleasant starting at 6 p.m.
2Nixons
is at Proof every Fri. and Sat. starting at 6 p.m.
Saturday
A cold beer with a mouth-watering burger on a dock sounds like a slice of heaven. Get all that and more at the Craft Beer & Burger Bonanza hosted by Salty Dog Bohicket
starting at 4 p.m.
Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. hosts an ice cream social
from 3-6 p.m. benefitting local nonprofit Bread + Butter. The event will feature ice cream from BeardCat's Sweet Shop, Cirsea, Edmund's Oast, Life Raft Treats, Ms. Rose's Fine Food & Cocktails, and the West Ashley high school culinary arts program; a waterslide; and a dunking booth with several of "Charleston’s favorites from the food and beverage community." Read all about the nonprofit here
.
Sunday
All your favorite food trucks will be coming together for Sunday Brunch in Hampton Park
from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. So, bring your blankets, chairs, and appetite; tickets
are $10 when you order now, $15 at the door.