Eat

Monday, September 9, 2019

Spanglish Cocina + Bar opening West Ashley restaurant on Tues. Sept. 10

BYOB for now

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Sep 9, 2019 at 10:05 AM


We love a good Cinderella story.

Spanglish — the Workshop stall turned prolific pop-up turned brick and mortar reality —  is officially opening to the public Tues. Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. Lynda and Tomas Prado, the couple behind the Cuban/American concept, hosted a friends and family teaser Labor Day weekend, with a soft opening this past Fri. Sept. 6.

Located at 652 St. Andrews Blvd. (former home of Bluerose Cafe) Spanglish will serve up Tomas' Miami/Cuban/Lowcountry-inspired dishes six days a week for dinner, with weekend brunch and possible lunch and breakfast service in the future. Lynda says that while they're still waiting  for their license, they do have a full menu of "sick mocktails." "It is important to me — I'm that awkward girl with the soda usually. Now I feel fancy and I still get to enjoy my meal." So, BYOB for now.

The Prados first moved to Charleston to set up shop at Pacific Box & Crate's fancy food court in spring 2018 (Workshop posted on Instagram congratulating their former tenants). Since then they've hustled; Lynda said of their experience back in spring 2019, "It's been a lot of heavy lifting, not only the physical, but the mental — but it's worth it."

Get your empanada, Masitas de Puerco, flan, and frijoles negro fix this Tues., and keep up to date with Spanglish hours — and liquor license status — by following them on Instagram.

Location Details Spanglish Cocina + Bar
652 St. Andrews Blvd.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
Cuban
Map

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Location

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS