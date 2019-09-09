King Street's Tasty Thai & Sushi announces that they're closed for good

Smoke BBQ has closed its King Street location, citing rising rent

"It's a tough game, but we love it"

Last week, Smoke BBQ posted on their Facebook and Instagram that they were closed indefinitely. Smoke BBQ owner Roland Feldman told us that he couldn't "give any comment on the situation" other than, "We have really enjoyed serving Charleston the past four-and-a-half years ... having 40 seats on King Street has been amazing, at the same time a business has to make money."

By Mary Scott Hardaway

