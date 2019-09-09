King Street's Tasty Thai & Sushi announces that they're closed for good

click to enlarge
-
Google Street View
-
Tasty Thai opened on King Street in 2009
Perhaps lost in the hurricane hooplah, Tasty Thai & Sushi announced
Aug. 30 that Thurs. Aug. 29 was their last day in business.
The restaurant opened in Nov. 2009
on King Street under chef/owner Arun Maneejan, who also operates the still-open Mt. Pleasant location of Tasty Thai and West Ashley spot Taste of Thai.
Their Facebook post reads, "We'd like to thank the City of Charleston for all the love you've shown us since 2008. It's been a pleasure serving you."
With the demise of another King Street business
, we hope 350 King won't become some grabby national chain, but we understand the trials of operating a restaurant on this popular stretch of Charleston's de facto Main Street.
When Tasty Thai first opened, we wrote, "They expect to give other Thai spots like Basil a run for their money with cheap prices and heaping portions." Popular Thai restaurant Basil (which has been on King Street since 2002) is still kickin', but owner Henry Eang told us
this spring, "I haven't made up my mind if I'm going to stick around or leave. It's crazy what the rates are going for these days."