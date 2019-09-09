Eat

Monday, September 9, 2019

King Street's Tasty Thai & Sushi announces that they're closed for good

Roll out

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Mon, Sep 9, 2019 at 10:54 AM

Perhaps lost in the hurricane hooplah, Tasty Thai & Sushi announced Aug. 30 that Thurs. Aug. 29 was their last day in business.

The restaurant opened in Nov. 2009 on King Street under chef/owner Arun Maneejan, who also operates the still-open Mt. Pleasant location of Tasty Thai and West Ashley spot Taste of Thai. Their Facebook post reads, "We'd like to thank the City of Charleston for all the love you've shown us since 2008. It's been a pleasure serving you."

With the demise of another King Street business, we hope 350 King won't become some grabby national chain, but we understand the trials of operating a restaurant on this popular stretch of Charleston's de facto Main Street.
When Tasty Thai first opened, we wrote, "They expect to give other Thai spots like Basil a run for their money with cheap prices and heaping portions." Popular Thai restaurant Basil (which has been on King Street since 2002) is still kickin', but owner Henry Eang told us this spring, "I haven't made up my mind if I'm going to stick around or leave. It's crazy what the rates are going for these days."

