Monday, September 9, 2019

Candi Love's Bakery now open inside Citadel Mall

Making shopping a little sweeter

Posted by Connor Simonson on Mon, Sep 9, 2019 at 3:34 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT C/O CANDI LOVE'S BAKERY
Candi Love's Bakery opened its doors at the beginning of the month in the Citadel Mall, next to Bath & Body Works. The shop is stocked with cupcakes, ice cream, cake pops, cookies, chocolate-covered strawberries, banana pudding, and more. Seasonal flavors will be available as well, like pumpkin cheesecake.

Owner Candice Miller says her passion for baked goods comes from her great grandmother, Lily, "who baked from 17 years old until she was 70 for (their) family, church events, and community gatherings." Miller hopes to share that love with the community through her shop and their "exceptional quality and distinctiveness through all of (their) featured products."

The company mantra is "Love at First Bite" and bakery Candi Love's stunning array of sweets has something for everyone.

The bakery offers catering for special events such as weddings, birthdays, and corporate events. Customers also have the option to sign up for the bakery's loyalty program.
Location Details Citadel Mall
2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd.
West Ashley
Charleston, SC
(843) 766-8511
General Location and Music Venue
Map

Location

Comments

