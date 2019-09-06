Charleston Restaurant Week is happening now — here are your best bets

click to enlarge
Circa 1886 offers a three-course meal for $49 during Restaurant Week
Restaurant Week is in full swing through next Sun. Sept. 22 (extended, post Dorian). With so many tasty options out there it is easy to get lost in the Restaurant-Week Sauce, so here is a little guide to get you started.
Oh, you fancy, huh?
Restaurant Week is great for dining on a budget and equally great for trying new, more elevated dining experiences. So, find a date and grab your nice shirt (the one without the BBQ sauce stain) and take advantage of these high-class deals on fancy meals.
The Establishment
is serving a three-course menu for $40
that includes a generous selection of dishes.
The meal begins in the 'Taste' section, where diners can choose from crispy duck confit with blackberries, gnocchi with lump crab, and a peach and country ham salad, among others. Next, the 'Savor' section includes items like a Joyce Farms chicken dish with anaheim peppers or a seafood stew in tomato-fennel broth. For an additional $19 you can have a ribeye with potato pave, tallow butter, and onion petals. It is normally a $49 steak, so ... go big or go home?
It is the first restaurant week for the new tasting-menu concept at 103 Spring St., Wild Common.
The four-course prix fixe menu
is $55 and with it comes a true tasting menu experience.
The meal starts with four 'Bites'; arancini, aged beef tartare, pickled local shrimp, and oysters. After awakening your palate, the 'First' course gives diners two choices, one being a kampachi crudo with summer melons, Meyer lemon, and persimmons.
'Next' is the entree course, with a choice of grouper, Manchester farms quail, or a dry-aged N.Y. strip. 'Dessert Bites' are served in a series of three with 'Tiramisu', sweet corn panna cotta, and an apple tart. To take the tasting-menu experience to the next level, add 5 grams of shaved black truffle to any course for market price.
For anyone who hasn't experienced the magic of wine paired with food, Circa 1886
is offering a 3-course menu with wine pairings
for $75. If you forgo the wine, the meal is $49.
With a classic three-course format, appetizer choices vary from a veal pate with pickled onions and pistou, to African peanut soup with apple, benne seeds, celery, and pig ear. The main course presents an equally delicious selection, with a highlight being a sumac and chestnut crusted trout with braised mushrooms, greens, rainbow carrots, and ramp pudding.
Butcher & Bee lets you order a "Baller Lunch"
Brunch until you lunch
Restaurant Week means deals from sunrise to sunset. Here are the best spots to snag brunch or lunch.
Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Bistro Toulouse
is serving a three-course brunch for $22
. The first course is not food, it's better — choose between a bloody mary or mimosa. The entrees include brunch classics like eggs benedict and a quiche du jour. Finish with beignets, creme brulee, or a chocolate pecan tart for dessert. Wednesday and Friday, they will be serving a three-course lunch for $20
, but you'll get an appetizer to start instead of a cocktail.
East Bay Meeting House
also believes the first course of brunch should be a bloody mary or mimosa, offering a two-course meal for $22
. The brunch is simple, with choices like French toast strata and an omelet of the day.
Butcher and Bee
will be serving a 'Baller Lunch'
for $15 per person. The lunch is served family-style and includes the chef's selection of seasonal favorites guaranteed to be fresh and exciting. Remember that lunch you told your coworkers you would treat them to? Now is the time, this is the place.
Take your mom out to a nice lunch at 82 Queen
where they are serving a 2-course lunch for $15
, Monday through Friday. The menu is unapologetically Southern, with appetizers like barbecue shrimp and grits and entrees like Lowcountry gumbo with Carolina Gold rice pilaf.
Gabrielle
has the perfect deal for a classy lunch, serving three courses for $25
. A simple salad with arugula, almonds, grated pecorino, EVOO, and a lemon vinaigrette is a refreshing way to start. Followed by the fresh fish of the day, chicken, or an heirloom tomato BLT. For dessert, choose from a collection of macarons. Drinks are up to you, but there is something about a simple lunch in an elegant dining room that screams for a mid-day martini.
Coastal Provisions has a three course deal for $40
Party off the peninsula
You don't have to be downtown to enjoy Restaurant Week, so here are your best bets off the peninsula.
Dockery's
on Daniel Island is serving a three-course meal for $30
. For an additional $10, diners can enjoy a special flight of beer. Choose from Carolina white shrimp, broccoli steak, wings, or a Vertical Roots salad to start. Entrees include local fish, pan-roasted chicken, a vegetable plate, or smoked brisket. Top the meal off with dessert and another round of beers.
On Isle of Palms, Coastal Provisions
is offering three courses for $40.
Diners have three apps, three entrees, and two desserts to choose from. Crispy Brussels sprouts, cajun braised meatballs, and New York-style cheesecake is a hearty three-course deal for $40.
Nico Oysters and Seafood
is offering three savory dishes for $40
. The first course includes classics like shrimp cocktail as well as an intriguing beef tartare with grilled cheese, caviar, and capers. The second course presents the bounties of the ocean with octopus, mussels, tuna, and a 'cheese puff' for our non-seafood friends. Joyce Farms chicken, beef filet, scallops, and trout finish off the third course.
Ms. Rose's Fine Food and Cocktails
in West Ashley is serving three courses for $25
. Diners can choose from four appetizers including dirty rice fritters and pimento cheese crab dip, followed by local fish, a grilled N.Y. strip, or smoked pork belly. Send it off with something sweet, either apple crisp or the 'Blackout Trifle' with chocolate cake, chocolate pudding, and cake crumbs.
For all of the carnivores out there, Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse
in North Charleston has an all you can eat deal for $29.95
. The choices are plentiful and if you have never been to a Brazilian steakhouse, you are missing out. This is what meat-dreams are made of.
Mex 1
on Sullivan's Island has three courses for $30
. Fill up on queso fantastico, tacos, dulce de leche cheesecake, and other tasty snacks while sipping down a refreshing margarita.
Pizza is making the list on Folly road with Famulari's Brewing Co. Three courses for $30
starts with a pitcher of FBC beer, then a choice of fried green beans, bruschetta, pepperoni rolls, or cheese bread. A 14 inch NY pizza comes after the apps or make it Chicago style for an extra $4.
