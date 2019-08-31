Forage for Fungi with GrowFood Carolina at their sixth annual Mushroom Gathering this fall 

click to enlarge
Local food hub GrowFood Carolina
is holding its sixth annual Mushroom Gathering Fri. Oct. 18 from 6-9 p.m at 990 Morrison Drive.
The event will play host to numerous fungi-centric activities such as mushroom-related beverages and dishes created by local chefs, plus local beer and live music.
Microbiologist and mycologist — basically a fungi-professional — Tradd Cotter will be onsite to provide fungus-related facts and answer any questions.
Tickets may be purchased through Eventbrite
and start at $40 for military members, and $55 for general admission.
GrowFood Carolina is part of the Coastal Conservation League and works with producers, restaurants, and groceries to connect local farmers with vendors.
@ Grow Food Carolina
990 Morrison Drive
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., Oct. 18, 6-9 p.m.
Price:
$40-$50
Foodie Events