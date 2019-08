Forage for Fungi with GrowFood Carolina at their sixth annual Mushroom Gathering this fall 

click to enlarge Hunter McRae

Event Details Sixth Annual Mushroom Gathering @ Grow Food Carolina 990 Morrison Drive Downtown Charleston, SC When: Fri., Oct. 18, 6-9 p.m. Price: $40-$50 Foodie Events Map

Local food hub GrowFood Carolina is holding its sixth annual Mushroom Gathering Fri. Oct. 18 from 6-9 p.m at 990 Morrison Drive.The event will play host to numerous fungi-centric activities such as mushroom-related beverages and dishes created by local chefs, plus local beer and live music.Microbiologist and mycologist — basically a fungi-professional — Tradd Cotter will be onsite to provide fungus-related facts and answer any questions.Tickets may be purchased through Eventbrite and start at $40 for military members, and $55 for general admission.GrowFood Carolina is part of the Coastal Conservation League and works with producers, restaurants, and groceries to connect local farmers with vendors.