Prohibition hosts the 2019 Bar Master Competition Mon. Sept. 9

Event Details Bar Master Competition @ Prohibition 547 King St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Mon., Sept. 9, 5-7 p.m. Price: Free to attend Foodie Events Map

Whether it's served up or on the rocks, dirty or with a twist the 2019 Bar Master Competition is coming at ya Mon. Sept. 9.The event starts at 5 p.m. at host bar Prohibition, and teetotalers and lushes alike are welcome to witness the battle of Charleston’s premier mixologists as they shake and stir everything they've got to win the title of Master.The competition is sponsored by Diageo Reserve and each team will be working with liquor brands such as Crown Royal, Bulleit, Don Julio, and more.There are eight two-person teams slated to compete: Darren Fallon and Tyler Holland, both from The Watch; Davey Jones (Gin Joint) and Tyler Rothenberg (Handcraft); Jess Rehs (Darling Oyster Bar) and Matt Caruso (Warehouse); Sean O'Brien (The Grocery) and Elijah Driscol (Citrus Club); Jim McCourt and Ian Farley, both of Prohibition; Cassandra Edwall (Handcraft) and Koky Lopez (Josephine Wine Bar); Jessica Ford (Prohibition) and Anna Lazaridis (Home Team). One team is still TBD.To make the fierce competition a little more fun, bartenders may don whimsical costumes, and pull out tricks like one hand drink making. The event is held during Prohibition’s happy hour so drink deals will be on the table.