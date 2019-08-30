Hamby Catering commemorates 40 years of business with special September events

click to enlarge
-
Hamby Catering
-
Founder, owner, and executive chef having a blast making sandwiches
For the last 40 years, Hamby Catering
has been serving delicious, Southern-inspired cuisine to the Lowcountry, making them Charleston's oldest locally owned catering company.
It all started in 1979 when Fran Hamby helped a family friend design a wedding menu for over 400 guests. People were amazed, and word quickly traveled. As more and more people demanded her food, Fran and her husband founded Hamby Catering.
Over the years, Hamby has served some notable guests, including Oprah Winfrey, Martha Stewart, and six U.S. Presidents, from the Carter to the Obama administration.
In 2017, Candice Wigfield took over as president of the company, and she highlights how grateful they are to their patrons: "Our clients have made us a part of their family traditions, and we wanted this anniversary to be about celebrating and thanking them."
To celebrate 40 years of great food, Hamby Catering is offering up deals all September long at their retail store, The Market at Hamby (925 St. Andrews Blvd.) Here's what they have planned:
Mon. Sept. 2-Sat. Sept. 7
To commemorate their founding year, buy any two casseroles for $19.79 and pair it with a bottle of wine for $19.79. The casseroles make back-to-school easy, so stock-up the freezer.
Mon. Sept. 9-Sat. Sept. 14
Party like it's 1979. Choose your favorite Hamby tea sandwich and take home a full box for (yup, you guessed it) $19.79. They've got chicken salad, egg salad, shrimp salad, and Lowcountry classic, pimento cheese.
Mon. Sept. 16-Sat. Sept. 21
Spend $100 or more and receive 40 percent off your entire purchase.
Mon. Sept. 23-Mon. Sept. 30
With your purchase at the market, have the opportunity to pull an envelope from the Hamby Golden Ticket Giveaway to win discounts and freebies. One lucky winner will receive the golden ticket, a $1,979 credit to be used toward a fully catered event.