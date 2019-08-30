Fleet Landing named one of top 50 kid-friendly restaurants in America

School is back in session and we have a long weekend ahead of us, so grab the kiddos and have a family dinner out because OpenTable has recently named Fleet Landing as one of the most kid-friendly restaurantsThe downtown seafood hotspot boasts great views of the water (...and cruise ships) as well as tasty dishes highlighting the bounty of our local waters. The atmosphere makes it perfect for parents and kids of all ages.OpenTable partners with restaurants to make online reservations available to diners and also gives the opportunity for guests to leave a detailed review afterward. Diners have given Fleet Landing a 94% "thumbs up" for future recommendation.The near five thousand reviews also praise the restaurant for great outdoor dining, scenic views, and friendly service, making for an impressive 4.6/5 star overall rating. Make a reservation on OpenTable to avoid wait times and get the family fun started.