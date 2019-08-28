Harbinger owners will open Harken Cafe and Bakery on Queen Street this fall

"It will be the sister restaurant to Harbinger," says Neal. In addition to similar names, the concepts will be similar in theme, too — think rustic chic decor, a variety of pastries and coffee drinks, open for breakfast and lunch daily.
Neal says they acquired the Queen Street space after being approached by some folks who had been visiting and came into Harbinger one day. "They found us, it was flattering," says Neal.
Neal has been documenting the work on the old building in her Instagram stories — she says the inside is "beautiful, with a bunch of exposed brick, there's a wall from 1705." The bathroom doors will be made from repurposed Charleston schoolhouse doors, "just fun stuff."
Keep up to date with the new project on Instagram, and look for the Harken to open "early fall" 2019.