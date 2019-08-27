82 Queen hosts four course beer dinner as part of their final summer dinner series this September

On Thurs. Sept. 19, 82 Queen
will be closing out their summer dinner series with one last hurrah. The event starts at 6:30 p.m., and tickets
are $75 a person (not including tax and gratuity).
82 Queen executive chef Steve Stone will be serving up tasty plates including honey chipotle barbecue shredded beef biscuits; bacon bourbon rillettes with house pickled veggies, stone ground mustard, spice blackberry coli, and a grilled baguette; braised beef short rib with mashed gold potatoes, confit Baby Bella mushrooms, haricot verts, and demi glaze; mini beef Wellington with certified angus beef filet mignon, portobello mushroom duxelles, puff pastry, and sauce Bearnaise.
Phew. And after all that, enjoy a southern bourbon pecan pie with whipped cream and salted caramel.
And don't worry, the dinner will have something to quench your thirst, too. Each plate will be paired with a local beer from all your favorite Charleston breweries, like Revelry
, Westbrook
, Rusty Bull
, Tradesman
, and Palmetto Brewing Co.
Queen Street Hospitality CEO Jonathan Kish notes how this dinner is unlike the ones they've done before, "our previous summer dinners highlighted different whiskeys and rosé, [so] we wanted to put the spotlight on some of our local Charleston breweries."
Plus, a portion of the sales will benefit Catch Up on Lunch, a new fundraising effort to help eliminate student lunch debt, in partnership with Lowcountry Blessing Box Project, I Heart Hungry Kids, and the Charleston Restaurant Foundation.
@ 82 Queen
82 Queen St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m.
Price:
$75
Beer