What's Poppin': 30+ food and drink events to check out this week

Just because school has started does not mean you can't still have some fun. There's still a lot going on in Charleston this week, and we have all the places to have a bite, grab a drink, and stretch those legs.
Monday
Give Chasing Sage
a try before they open later this year with their five course pop-up dinner at Babas (11 Cannon St). They are serving up swordfish tartare, braised pork cheek, and a whole lot more from 5:15-10 p.m., and there is a beverage pairing available for purchase too. Don't miss out, get your tickets here
.
Head over to Fèlix Cocktails et Cuisine
for a bourbon pairing and special menu. They will be offering a three course pre-fixe menu (all paired with bourbon, of course) for $65 a person, no tickets needed but they encourage reservations. Can't make it tonight? Don't worry, this offer is available every day from 4 p.m. until close until Tues. Sept. 3.
Help Charles Towne Fermentory
kick off their Mexican Mondays with some delicious shrimp ceviche, guacamole, and tasty beers, every Mon. from 5:30-8:30 p.m through October.
Get your afternoon workout in and enjoy a beer at Tradesman Brewing Co.
for Burpees and Brews at 6 p.m. for $15.
Enjoy a half-priced burger at Chucktown Bar & Grill
between 4 and 10 p.m.
Frothy Beard Brewing
is having everyone over for some yoga and a beer. Starting at 6:15 p.m. for $17 you get an hour long session and a brew. Never been before? Bring a friend, and you each pay $14.
Pubfare pops up
at Graft tonight starting at 5:30 p.m. — it's also no corkage fee Monday.
New Southeast Asian pop-up Gingerbug
is at Tu tonight and Big Gun Burger on Thursday. Read all about the concept here
.
The Taco Tequila Kombat Championship
takes place tonight at Royal American starting at 7 p.m.
Tuesday
If you work in food and bev, then Kwei Fei
has got you covered. Tell them where you work and get half-priced bottles of wine and $3 Sapporos.
Baker & Brewer
will be answering all your questions about BASC, a three-day ride designed to celebrate biking and see South Carolina from a unique perspective. Bring your bike and get $1 off beers.
Give some blood, get some tacos. Join Blood Connection for a Blood Drive at their mobile donation van and head into Maui Tacos to redeem your $10 gift certificate. Sign-up here
to reserve your spot.
Enjoy one last sip of summer at Wine & Company
for a tasting of five summer wines for $10. Or, buy a bottle of wine and get the tasting for free.
What could be better than throwing an axe and drinking a beer? Frothy Beard Brewing
and Blade & Bull Axe of Charleston
are teaming up to offer you an all you can throw $10 event starting at 5 p.m. If it's your first time, sign the waiver here
.
Munch on a burger and sip on a beer at Parcel 32
for $15 from 5-10 p.m.
Coastal Provisions hosts a Revival whiskey tasting
starting at 5 p.m.
Wednesday
Do you consider yourself a Friends
expert? Bay Street Biergarten
is having a trivia night of your favorite show at 8 p.m.
Grab your friends and join the Rec Room
Bocce League at 6 p.m. to roll your way to victory. $40 cash is due on Week 1.
Don't be a jokester, head to Tattooed Moose
for Clown Shoes Beer
tap takeover beginning at 5 p.m.
Oysters and wine go together like, well, oysters and wine. Parcel 32
is offering $1.50 oysters and half-priced bottles of wine and bubbles starting at 5 p.m.
Join Charleston Beer Works
at 7 p.m. for an evening jog and enjoy $4 local draft beers and $3 sliders.
Watch and enjoy the Unusual Negroni Competition at The Watch Rooftop
at 4 p.m. as 15 of Charleston's best bartenders craft some uniquely delicious cocktails.
2Nixons
gives you the noods you need on Wed. at Proof with dishes like a vegan avocado ramen.
Thursday
Drinks, barbecue, and live music on the water, what could be better? Join Charleston Harbor Tours for their Blues & BBQ Cruise at 7 p.m. Tickets
are $47.
Hit up Reverly Brewing's The Hold
for more Pubfare burgers available starting at 5:30 p.m.
Grab an authentic South American bite at Mpishi Restaurant
for Argentinian Night starting at 5 p.m.
Did someone say free wine? Edmund's Oast Exchange
is hosting a Tasting Tour of Spain from 5:30-7:30 p.m. They're accepting donations for the domestic abuse shelter My Sister's House
.
Time for some burgers and beer at The Alley
all day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. They're serving up $4 classic single burgers and $4 local pints.
Home Team
hosts SMOKED author Ed Randolph for a book signing plus light bites starting at 5:30 p.m.
Friday
It's tomato season and Wild Common
is proving it. Join them for dinner at 5 p.m. as Chef Orlando Pagan incorporates fresh heirloom tomatoes into the dinner menu.
2Nixons
is at Proof every Fri. and Sat. starting at 6 p.m.
Saturday
Saturday Brunch equals bottle service. Head to Ink N Ivy
for their Marshmallow Brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and get $15 bottles of Champagne.
Kick-off Labor Day weekend at Mingo Point
from 6-9 p.m. with an oyster roast, barbecue buffet, live entertainment, and more.
Sunday
From 3-11 p.m. at Bay Street Biergarten
take part in an oyster roast and "Catalina Wine Mixer" with plenty of bivalves plus Naturdays and Catalina Lime Mixers.
Lowlife Bar hosts their ninth crab fest
with AYCE critters starting at 5 p.m.
Republic Garden & Lounge hosts a very Diddy end of summer white party
starting at 9 p.m.