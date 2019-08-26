Home Team BBQ needs your help to win Best Barbecue in the South 

If you love Home Team BBQ
just as much as we do, then now is your chance to prove it.
Southern Living Magazine
is gearing up for their 2020 South's Best. Follow the link
and vote for Home Team BBQ for Best Barbecue Joint in South Carolina.
Seeing your favorite barbecue spot win isn't good enough for you? Well how about a little reward. Complete the survey using the link, (vote for Home Team BBQ, of course), and enter for a chance to win a grand prize of $2,500 or one of the three prizes of $500.
They will also be asking about The South's Best Food City (Charleston, duh), Best Beach Town, and Best Restaurants & Bars.
Still want to show Home Team BBQ some love? They will be hosting SMOKED: One Man's Journey to Find Incredible Recipes, Standout Pitmasters and the Stories Behind Them
author Ed Randolph for some tasty bites, live music, and a book signing on Thurs. Aug. 29. The guy behind Swig & Swine
, Anthony DiBernardo, will be there too.
Let's help our home team catch a win, vote for Home Team BBQ before the polls close, Mon. Sept. 16.