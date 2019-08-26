Home Team BBQ needs your help to win Best Barbecue in the South 

View this post on Instagram

Calling all loyal fans...We have a chance to declare to the world that Home Team BBQ is South Carolina’s best barbecue joint and the best barbecue in the South overall, but we need your help! Click on the link in our bio to vote as many times as you like for @southernlivingmag’s South’s Best AND enter for a chance to win $2500! Our fans are truly what make us the “best” and we can’t tell you enough how much your support means. So proud to be YOUR Home Team!