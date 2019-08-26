Butcher & the Boar, a Minn.-based 'rock and roll' steakhouse, opening this week in Mt. Pleasant

click to enlarge instagram.com/butcherandboar_chs

Butcher & the Boar opens in Mt. Pleasant this weekend

Before you strut into the new high-end steakhouse on Coleman Boulevard and settle into one of the plush, bright lounge chairs in the center of the room, look down. "In Minneapolis weThe restaurantThis is only the Boar's second location — the chef says they were looking to expand, and they wanted a city comparable in size to their Midwest gem. After some market R&D, and with family retiring to the Lowcountry, Beguaud says restaurant owner Doug Van Winkle was ready to bring the meat and bourbon to Charleston.The new restaurant has a lot going on, so we decided to break down the highlights (and what we're most looking forward to) below. Check it out:The 75-seat main dining room menu veers high-end steakhouse meets charcuterie focused wine bar. Begnaud says at any given time they have about $40,000-$60,000 worth of meat in their cooler. He says that in two days last week the kitchen ground about 1,500 pounds worth of sausage meat, which was then moved to the outside smoker. You'll be able to choose fromThe 125-seat patio has its own more casual menu (prices in the $12-$15 range), plus a menu just for your pup. This is where all the weekend football viewing magic will happen, we imagine — you can order a burger, pint, and a shot for $15. Dogs will have a trio of treats, like Muttloaf with meat and mashed potato "icing" or a 'pupsicle' made with a bully stick, and their 'handler' will be able to order a cocktail pairing on the human end of things. Begnaud points out that if you want to skip a shot and a beer, you can sip rose and order peel and eat shrimp out here, too. The world is your oyster — there's even an ornate oyster shell wall and fountain in the corner of the patio, to remind you we ain't in Minnesota any more.Begnaud was born and raised in The Gopher State, but his family roots go deep down to the bayou. He channels his Louisiana heritage in a handful of menu items, but the Cajun/Creole leanings are most apparent during Sunday brunch, one thing that is not offered in their flagship location, "because of size restrictions there." But the Charleston kitchen, with three pastry chefs, a butchering team, and a dish pit the size of a tiny house, is fully equipped for a crazy busy brunch rush. Served family style, the Boar's brunch will start with house-made pastries and huge yogurt parfaits, followed by mains like shrimp and crawfish etoufee served over grits and smoked beef brisket, with sides from a fresh watermelon salad to duck confit hash. They'll have $10 bottomless mimosas, and finish things off with coffee and beignets. A zydeco band will take the stage outside, with music funneled inside on speakers. "People love to brunch on Sunday, to imbibe on a Sunday morning and just laugh, sing, dance," says Begnaud.In a town saturated with restaurants, sometimes it's the little things — the bathrooms are massive, like the restaurant itself, and the women's room has a full fledged makeup counter. Begnaud estimates that in the complex where they're located, there are about 300 parking spots, most of which are empty come dinner time.