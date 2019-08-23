Eat

Friday, August 23, 2019

Royal American hosts Taco Tequila Kombat Championship Mon. Aug. 26

Last taco standing

Posted by Lilli Serral on Fri, Aug 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM

Mon. Aug. 26, three Charleston restaurants will go head to head (to head) in hopes of being named Taco Kick Society's Taco Tequila Kombat champion. This year, finalists include Uptown Social, Paddock & Whisky, and The Refuge. Each competitor will present a Lunazul tequila cocktail and a taco of their own creation.

Some background on the top three contestants: Uptown Social, a downtown college favorite, is known for late night bites and a lively rooftop atmosphere; Paddock & Whisky is a newcomer to the James Island scene, offering a wide range of options for whiskey lovers; and The Refuge on Isle of Palms combines casual fare with a specialty coffee bar.

The fun starts at 7 p.m. with free entry (though attendees are encouraged to donate to the Water to Wine Charity at the door), live music provided by GODS, and one high proof, high stakes competition: The winning team will take home the title belt, plus $1,000. Taco bout a prize.

