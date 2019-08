Royal American hosts Taco Tequila Kombat Championship Mon. Aug. 26

Event Details Taco Tequila Kombat Championship @ The Royal American 970 Morrison Dr. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Mon., Aug. 26, 7-11 p.m. Price: Free to attend Foodie Events, Festivals + Events and Spirits Map

Mon. Aug. 26, three Charleston restaurants will go head to head (to head) in hopes of being named Taco Kick Society 's Taco Tequila Kombat champion. This year, finalists include Uptown Social, Paddock & Whisky, and The Refuge. Each competitor will present a Lunazul tequila cocktail and a taco of their own creation.Some background on the top three contestants: Uptown Social, a downtown college favorite, is known for late night bites and a lively rooftop atmosphere; Paddock & Whisky is a newcomer to the James Island scene, offering a wide range of options for whiskey lovers; and The Refuge on Isle of Palms combines casual fare with a specialty coffee bar.The fun starts at 7 p.m. with free entry (though attendees are encouraged to donate to the Water to Wine Charity at the door), live music provided by GODS, and one high proof, high stakes competition: The winning team will take home the title belt, plus $1,000. Taco bout a prize.