Apply now for Amor Healing Kitchen's fall volunteer program

Amor Healing Kitchen has opened applications for their fall volunteer program and they're looking for food lovers to help expand their project.
Amor is developing a culinary curriculum in which they will teach teens about cooking, nutrition, and eating seasonally. In return, teens will help prepare nutritious meals for those in need around the Lowcountry. Teens with all levels of cooking experience are encouraged to apply.
Amor is also looking for kitchen mentors who have a love of food and basic knowledge of kitchen safety and preparation. Mentors will work directly with volunteers to help prepare meals while also teaching them valuable lessons about life inside and outside of the kitchen.
The local nonprofit was named the winner of Rachael Ray's Feed it Forward
contest this past April and has continued to serve the community. Amor Healing Kitchen prepares and delivers organic, healthy, plant-based meals to people in the Lowcountry who are dealing with serious health challenges. The nonprofit has specialized in making healing meals for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.
The Fall Volunteer program starts Wed. August 28 for orientation and will be preparing meals together every Thursday.
Check out AmorHealingKitchen.org
to fill out an application and learn how you can give back to your community through nutrition.