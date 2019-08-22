Home Team BBQ hosts "SMOKED" author Ed Randolph for bites and book signing Aug. 29

click to enlarge
Ed Randolph's dangerously delicious St. Louis-style ribs
Ed Randolph, owner and chef of New York-based Handsome Devil BBQ
, will be joining Swig & Swine owner Anthony DiBernardo and Home Team BBQ pitmaster/owner Aaron Siegel, at Home Team BBQ's downtown location (126 Williman St.) Thurs. Aug. 29, 5:30-7:30 pm.
If you consider yourself a barbecue connoisseur, then this event is for you. It's free and open to the public, offering tasty bites from all three pitmasters and live music from the Kenny George Band.
Not only will Randolph be serving up his delicious St. Louis-style ribs, he will also be signing his new book SMOKED: One Man's Journey to Find Incredible Recipes, Standout Pitmasters and the Stories Behind Them
which shares his experiences of traveling across America to find the best barbecue. The book will also be available for purchase at the event for $25, cash only.
Don't just take our word for it, Randolph's grill skills won him Best Barbecue at the Food Network Wine and Food Festival in New York. Oh yeah, and you know that favorite cooking show of yours, Chopped
? He was on there, too. And won.
The light bites will be limited and served on a first-come first-serve basis.
@ Home Team BBQ
126 Williman St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Thu., Aug. 29, 5:30 p.m.
Price:
Free to attend
