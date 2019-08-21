Eat

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

TONIGHT: Charleston Gourmet Burger partners with Facebook to host free Civic Dinner at Cannon Green

Growing small businesses

Posted by Matt Woodhull on Wed, Aug 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge Local business owners share their tips and tricks. - CIVIC DINNERS
  • Civic Dinners
  • Local business owners share their tips and tricks.
Local company Charleston Gourmet Burger is partnering with Facebook to host a "Civic Dinner" on Wed. Aug. 21 at Cannon Green's event space. Happy hour starts at 5:30 p.m. and a seated dinner will follow from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

To highlight Black Business Month, Charleston Gourmet Burger is hosting the event to help grow small businesses, allowing the owners to connect and share their tips for success in the digital age. 
Related Charleston Gourmet Burgers featured in July issue of Better Homes & Gardens magazine: Summertime = burger time
Charleston Gourmet Burgers featured in July issue of Better Homes & Gardens magazine
Summertime = burger time
It's the longest day of the year, ya'll. Fire up the grill and grab a copy of the newest issue of Better Homes & Gardens magazine for a burger recipe brought to you by the Holy City's own meaty success story, Charleston Gourmet Burgers.
By Mary Scott Hardaway
Eat

According to a press release, 79 percent of S.C. small businesses say an individual's digital and social media skills are important when hiring, and 63 percent of African-American owned small and medium-sized businesses on Facebook say that they built their business on FB.

Facebook partnered with Civic Dinners to help local businesses thrive in their communities and have meaningful conversations about their respective industries.

Don't miss out, RSVP for this free dinner with over 100 local business owners. 

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Related Events

  • Civic Dinner w/ Charleston Gourmet Burger @ Cannon Green

    • Wed., Aug. 21, 5:30 p.m. Free to attend

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS