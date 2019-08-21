Wednesday, August 21, 2019
TONIGHT: Charleston Gourmet Burger partners with Facebook to host free Civic Dinner at Cannon Green
Growing small businesses
Posted
by Matt Woodhull
on Wed, Aug 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM
click to enlarge
-
Civic Dinners
-
Local business owners share their tips and tricks.
Local company Charleston Gourmet Burger is partnering with Facebook to host a "Civic Dinner" on Wed. Aug. 21 at Cannon Green's event space. Happy hour starts at 5:30 p.m. and a seated dinner will follow from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
To highlight Black Business Month, Charleston Gourmet Burger is hosting the event to help grow small businesses, allowing the owners to connect and share their tips for success in the digital age.
According to a press release, 79 percent of S.C. small businesses say an individual's digital and social media skills are important when hiring, and 63 percent of African-American owned small and medium-sized businesses on Facebook say that they built their business on FB.
Facebook partnered with Civic Dinners
to help local businesses thrive in their communities and have meaningful conversations about their respective industries.
Don't miss out, RSVP
for this free dinner with over 100 local business owners.
Tags: Charleston Gourmet Burger, Cannon Green, Civic Dinners, Facebook, Image