Re-launched Taste of Charleston cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances"

The Charleston Restaurant Foundation's Taste of Charleston has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.
The event, which was slated for Sun. Oct. 13 at Riverfront Park, has been called off. In a statement, the president of the Charleston Restaurant Foundation Jonathan Kish said, “Many thanks to everyone who expressed interest and we hope to see you at the highly anticipated annual favorite, the upcoming Lowcountry Oyster Festival on January 26, 2020.”
In May we reported
on the return of the fest after a two-year hiatus, when Kish said: "After a two-year break, we are thrilled to bring back the Taste of Charleston this fall with elevated chefs, restaurants, and activities so that guests can experience the best of Charleston’s culinary scene at an affordable cost."
Between Restaurant Week(s), Charleston Wine + Food, weekly pop-ups aplenty, and new restaurants opening on the reg, even a reworked local fest like Taste of Charleston certainly faced stiff competition with everything else going on.
In any case, you can read more about the oyster festival online
