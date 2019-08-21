As part of Beer Week, Charles Towne Fermentory announces partnership with Brewing Funds the Cure

On Thurs. Sept. 12, Charles Towne Fermentory
will be rolling out the Rising Hope IPA, just in time for the seventh annual
Charleston Beer Week.
For this roll out, the brewery is partnering with Brewing Funds the Cure
— 100 percent of the proceeds from Rising Hope will go to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.
Originating in Tampa, Fla., Brewing Funds the Cure began when two Sunshine State breweries, Cigar City Brewing and Brew Bus Brewing, teamed up to help raise awareness for the need for more pediatric cancer research. In 2017 they brewed the Rising Hope IPA and in that year alone they raised over $30,000 for research.
This year, Brewing Funds the Cure will be distributing Rising Hope on draft and in cans through their exclusive partners across all 50 states.
So join the fun, grab a beer, and help save the kids next month at Charles Towne Fermentory.
(And be sure to peep all the Beer Week events on our online calendar.)
@ Charles Towne Fermentory
809 Savannah Hwy.
West Ashley,
SC
When: Thu., Sept. 12, 4 p.m.
Price:
Pay as you go
