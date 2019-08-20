What's Poppin': 25+ food and drink events to ease you into "fall"

School is about to be back in session for folks across the board (read tips and tricks to get you ready here
), Labor Day weekend is just around the bend, and summer storms have our dogs wearing their thunder jackets. If you need an escape from it all, here's where to sip, sup, and chill this week:
Tuesday
Kwei Fei is launching their industry night
, which they'll host every Tues. starting at 5 p.m. After hearing that people were wanting Dim Sum and couldn't make it to Sunday brunch, Kwei Fei decided every Tues. they'll be flipping the menu to Dim Sum all night to help them come check it out.
Get your fresh produce and artisan goods at the Mt. Pleasant farmers market
every Tues. at 3:30 p.m.
Basic Kitchen hosts neighborhood night
every Tues. starting at 5:30 p.m. with food specials and discounted wine.
The August Get Lit Book Club
kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Junction Kitchen & Provisions; enjoy a three course menu and wine pairings inspired by this month's book, The Leavers.
Taste Austrian vino at Wine & Co's Tues. tasting
starting at 5:30 p.m.
Rusty Bull
wants you to help celebrate back to school, and help local educators, from 5-9 p.m. at the brewery. Bring in a new school supply and get $5 in beer bucks.
Craving an early week burger and brew? Head to Parcel 32
every Tues. from 5-10 for $15 smash burgers and a pint.
Try the wines of Washington State at Accent on Wine
of Summerville from 6-8 p.m. — only $10 per person.
Wednesday
Head to Edmund's Oast Brewing Co. for a Charleston Green Drinks networking event
starting at 5:30 p.m. Yes, there will be several birds of prey onsite!
Get over the hump at the West Ashley farmers market
every Wed. starting at 3 p.m.
2Nixons
pops up at Proof on a Wednesday — get your nood fix to ease the back to school transition.
FortyEight Wine Bar hosts a summer scotch tasting
at 6 p.m. — taste five of their best selling scotches.
Every Wed. and Thurs. at Wild Common enjoy Common Hour
with $8 white, red, and rosé wines and $5 Chef’s Selection of ‘bites’ from 5-6:30 p.m.
Thursday
From 4-9 p.m. on Spring St. Josephine Wine Bar co-hosts a "Spring Street Stroll"
to introduce and encourage locals and tourists to eat, drink, and shop at local Spring Street establishments.
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse pops bottles of Veuve Clicquot at this special five course Champagne dinner
starting at 6:30 p.m.
Head to the North Charleston farmers market
every Thurs. starting at 3 p.m. at Felix C Davis Community Center.
Edmund's Oast Exchange hosts a wine tasting
starting at 5:30 p.m. with natural Oregon vino. The tasting is free with a $5 donation going to the Exchange's monthly community partner.
Vintage Lounge
hosts their inaugural summer Porron soiree from 6-8 p.m. For those who don't know, a Porron is a traditional Spanish wine pitcher meant to be shared, so gather a group and start perfecting your pour. Porrons will be passed around and the Txakoli selections will also be available by the glass for $10.
Chicken Fats
food truck swings by The Barrel from 5-9 p.m. with their crispy chicken sammies, queso tots, and even veggie burgers.
Friday
The Exchange hosts fancy wine happy hour
every Fri. starting at 5:30 p.m. with a different region of wine each month. Guests will have a chance to enjoy bottles rarely served by the glass and at reasonable prices. Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will be on hand to discuss the wines and regions.
Every Fri. starting at 10 p.m. Container Bar
has late night eats from Sap-Lai Charleston. Customers will have access to a full menu of Southeast Asian eats sure to curb all of the nighttime cravings. The late-night menu will feature Dumplings, Pad Thai, Pad Woonsen, Khao Soi, Hot Pot, and Drunken Noodles with Pho, Ramen, and Soup Dumplings rotating in during the fall.
Saturday
This Alice in Wonderland inspired brunch
will have you getting curiouser and curiouser every Sat. morning at the Grand Bohemian.
Starting at 12:30 p.m. Zero Restaurant hosts a Decode to Decant
wine class to help you "demystify restaurant wine lists."
Get to the market on Saturdays — downtown's
kicks off at 8 a.m., Johns Island
starts at 9:30 a.m., and the Lowcountry Farmers Market
starts at 9 a.m.
Do the stomp at Deepwater Vineyard's 2019 Grape Stomp Festival
starting at 10 a.m. There will be grape stomping (natch), strawberry wine, a Lucille Ball look-a-like contest, food trucks, face painting, jump castles, and more.
From 5-9 p.m. head to the Pour House Night Market
to shop more than 30 vendors, grab bites from food trucks, and listen to live jams on the deck.
Sunday
Wild Common hosts a special Puerto Rican dinner
highlighting chef Orlando Pagan's roots from 5-10 p.m. The prix fixe menu is $65 and an additional rum flight will be $25 with $45 cocktail pairings.
The Pour House Sunday Brunch Farmers Market
is the most fun you an have on a Sunday — starting at 11 a.m. head to the Pour House (get there early, parking's can be tricky) for live music, a variety of local craft vendors, food trucks, and libations from the deck.
Starting at noon head to Magnolia Plantation and Gardens for the Reggae Jerk and Wine Festival
for Caribbean eats, chef demos, a pepper eating contest, reggae jams, vino samples, and more.