Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Get locally grown food delivered to your door with Community Supported Grocery

Farm to front door

Posted by Lilli Serral on Tue, Aug 20, 2019 at 4:02 PM

You can now have all the joy of farmers market foods without having to leave the house. Community Supported Grocery, or CSG, offers a plethora of locally grown and made products for foodies and homebodies alike.

The service stems from Lowcountry Street Grocery (@lowcountrystreetgrocery), a mobile farmers market offering sustainable food options.

For those who would rather skip their weekly farmer's market outing, CSG offers home delivery for many products including dairy, pasta, fruits, vegetables, bread, and coffee. The delivery service also offers different packages ranging from $20-$100, depending on bundle size and delivery commitment time. Delivery options include a monthly subscription plan as well as a weekly, no commitment option for those with varying schedules.

Learn more and sign up here. 

