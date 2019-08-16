The Charleston Parks Conservancy launches fall Sunday brunch series Sept. 15 at Hampton Park

click to enlarge
Following their successful inaugural Summer Series
at Rose Pavilion, Charleston Parks Conservancy hosts a Sunday brunch series at the pavilion starting Sun. Sept. 15 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
The renovated Rose Pavilion was previously an unused concession stand that has been "re-envisioned and refurbished through the collaborative efforts of the Charleston Parks Conservancy and the City of Charleston." This space serves as a gathering spot for community events and park programs.
The brunch will feature local food trucks Semilla, Lola's Lumpia, and Pita Stroller, plus coffee from Independent Grounds Coffee and beer, wine, and mimosas available from MIX Charleston. New this year is a "create your own mimosa bar" from West Edge.
Brunch-goers are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy live music from local indie band Argot.
Advance tickets
are $10 and tickets purchased at the door are $15. All proceeds to go support the Conservancy's work renovating and beautifying public parks and green spaces around the city. The next brunch in the series will take place Sun. Oct. 20, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
@ Hampton Park
30 Mary Murray Blvd.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., Sept. 15, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sun., Oct. 20, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Price:
$10/advance, $15/day-of
