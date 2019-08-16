Eat

Friday, August 16, 2019

POSTPONED: Saturday's Ballpark Festival of Beers has been moved to October

Rained out

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Fri, Aug 16, 2019 at 2:59 PM

Everyone put down your pretzel necklaces and start making new Saturday plans — the 17th annual Ballpark Festival of Beers, which was supposed to take place tomorrow at 7 p.m. at the RiverDogs stadium, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The event has been postponed to Sat. Oct 19 due to "weather threats and field conditions." Pre-purchased tickets for the event are non-refundable and are good for the postponed date. If you have any ticketing questions call the Riley Park box office at (843)577-3647.

Don't cry over spilled suds, though — check out our Weekend Roundup and What's Poppin' to peep all the rain-friendly events going down this weekend.
Event Details POSTPONED: Ballpark Festival of Beers
@ Joseph P. Riley Jr. Stadium
360 Fishburne St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Oct. 19, 7-10 p.m.
Price: $45, $70/VIP
Buy Tickets
