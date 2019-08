POSTPONED: Saturday's Ballpark Festival of Beers has been moved to October

Our Ballpark Festival of Beers originally scheduled for tomorrow has been POSTPONED to Saturday, October 19th due to significant chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

––

We apologize for the inconvenience, and unhappy beer drinkers this may cause.

––

📰: https://t.co/xRTxm914dc pic.twitter.com/oWiKzqpKLp — Charleston RiverDogs (@ChasRiverDogs) August 16, 2019

Everyone put down your pretzel necklaces and start making new Saturday plans — the 17th annual Ballpark Festival of Beers, which was supposed to take place tomorrow at 7 p.m. at the RiverDogs stadium, has been postponed due to inclement weather.The event has been postponed to Sat. Oct 19 due to "weather threats and field conditions." Pre-purchased tickets for the event are non-refundable and are good for the postponed date. If you have any ticketing questions call the Riley Park box office at (843)577-3647.Don't cry over spilled suds, though — check out our Weekend Roundup and What's Poppin' to peep all the rain-friendly events going down this weekend.