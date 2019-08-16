POSTPONED: Saturday's Ballpark Festival of Beers has been moved to October

Everyone put down your pretzel necklaces and start making new Saturday plans — the 17th annual Ballpark Festival of Beers, which was supposed to take place tomorrow at 7 p.m. at the RiverDogs stadium, has been postponed due to inclement weather.
We apologize for the inconvenience, and unhappy beer drinkers this may cause.
