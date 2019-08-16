After nearly three decades, Manny's Mediterranean Grille announces it is closing

click to enlarge Manny's Mediterranean Grille Facebook

Thursday afternoon, Manny's Mediterranean Grille owner Michaeltook to the restaurant's Facebook to post , "Time to say goodbye ... it is with a heavy heart that I am informing you all of a big change in my life."An OGadvertiser and frequent Best Of "Best Gyro" and "Best Greek" winner, the family-friendly Manny's had many loyal followers over the years, more than 100 of whom commented on Stavrinakis' goodbye post — "best wishes," "end of an era," "sad to see you go."





We caught up with Stavrinakis today. "I'm trying not to go too much on social media," he says. "All the comments — I saw some stuff today that about made me cry, someone who had worked for me 20 years ago [commented]. What’s the reward in that? It’s priceless."



The restaurant owner says at the end of the day, operating a restaurant day in and day out was no longer feasible, "Stavrinakis does not take the closing lightly. "ILocals Park Circle and Mt. Pleasant have both posted that they're hiring — keep up to date with what's next for 1680 Old Towne Road by following Locals on social media.