Thursday, August 15, 2019

Wild Common sends off summer with special heirloom tomato menu Fri. Aug. 30-Sun. Sept. 1

Less labor, more 'maters

Posted by Mary Scott Hardaway on Thu, Aug 15, 2019 at 3:30 PM

click to enlarge FLICKR USER REBECCA SIEGEL
  • Flickr user Rebecca Siegel
We're nearing the end of tomato season — you know, the time when juicy, vine-ripe globes are best enjoyed with a dash of salt or placed carefully between two fat slices of sourdough bread.

To celebrate the dusk of summer and our region's beautiful 'maters, Wild Common chef Orlando Pagan is hosting a three-night special heirloom tomato prix fixe menu Labor Day Weekend, Aug. 30-Sept. 1 starting at 5 p.m. each night.

click to enlarge Tomato cart!! - JONATHAN BONCEK
  • Jonathan Boncek
  • Tomato cart!!
Pagan incorporates tomatoes into every dish on his menu, fermenting, pickling, charring, and even spicing the fruit.

The four course meal ($65 per person) starts with a variety of bites: barbecue ribeye with fermented tomato barbecue and daikon kimchi, baked oysters with charred tomatoes and sea lettuces, tomato tart with caramelized onions and whipped goat cheese, and local shrimp ceviche with pickled green tomatoes and aji dolce.

The first course is presented table side via a tomato cart (!) and features heirloom tomatoes, avocado, toasted seeds, and burrata. Guests may then choose either a Wreckfish and tomatillo agnolotti entree or a dry-aged New York strip and tomato dashi entree. Dessert is an Early Girl tomato spice cake with caramelized figs and mascarpone gelato.

Sip on a selection of inventive tomato-centric cocktails or choose wine pairings for $45 per person. Make your reservation on Resy.
Event Details Goodbye, Summer
@ Wild Common
103 Spring St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Aug. 30-Sept. 1, 5 p.m.
Price: $65
Foodie Events
